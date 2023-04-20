Mexico calls off search for 3 missing Americans who were sailing to San Diego

Three Americans were aboard the Ocean Bound when they were last heard from April 4 off the coast of Mexico.

Mexico’s navy has suspended a search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast, the U.S Coast Guard said Wednesday.

A Coast Guard statement said that Mexican forces and U.S. assets had searched about 200,000 square nautical miles, an area larger than California, and had found no sign of the boat or the missing Americans, who were heading to San Diego.

The three sailors — Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross — were aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Ocean Bound when they were last heard from April 4, officials have said.

Advertisement

They reported being near the Pacific port of Mazatlán, Mexico, at the time. The three had planned to stop for supplies in Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula before proceeding to San Diego.

The Coast Guard has said that marinas in Baja California had not reported seeing the vessel.