Thread Battle over abortion

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum signed an abortion ban at six weeks of pregnancy — even in cases of rape or incest — into law on Monday.
(Mike McCleary / Associated Press)
By TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation.

In those early weeks, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape or incest, or in medical emergencies. After six weeks, rape and incest victims cannot get abortions. Abortions to treat some medical emergencies, such as ectopic pregnancies, are allowed at any stage of pregnancy.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law ... and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement.

Last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide has triggered multiple state laws banning or restricting the procedure. Many were met with legal challenges. Currently, bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy are in place in at least 13 states and on hold in others because of court injunctions.

On the other side, Democratic governors in at least 20 states this year launched a network intended to strengthen abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that eliminated women’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy and shifted regulatory powers over the procedure to state governments.

Politics

Democratic governors form alliance on abortion rights

Democratic governors in 20 states are launching a network intended to strengthen abortion access after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade.

Politics

Democratic governors form alliance on abortion rights

Democratic governors in 20 states are launching a network intended to strengthen abortion access after the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs. Wade.

The North Dakota law is designed to take effect immediately, but last month the state Supreme Court ruled a previous ban is to remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Last week, lawmakers said they intended to pass the latest bill as a message to the state’s high court signaling that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

Supporters have said the measure signed Monday protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

North Dakota no longer has any abortion clinics. Last summer, the state’s only facility, the Red River Women’s Clinic, shut its doors in Fargo and moved operations a short distance across the border to Moorhead, Minn., where abortion remains legal. The clinic’s owner is still pursuing a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of North Dakota’s previous abortion ban.

Science & Medicine

Doctors' lesson for drug industry: Abortion wars are dangerous to ignore

The American Medical Assn. offers an object lesson in how staying on the sidelines in the abortion debate can cost a profession part of its autonomy.

Science & Medicine

Doctors’ lesson for drug industry: Abortion wars are dangerous to ignore

The American Medical Assn. offers an object lesson in how staying on the sidelines in the abortion debate can cost a profession part of its autonomy.

It’s expected that this new ban will also be the subject of legal challenges.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, sponsored the latest state legislation.

“North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both,” Myrdal said in an interview. “We’re pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value.”

Politics

North Dakota governor signs law limiting healthcare for transgender patients

North Dakota governor signs bill restricting transgender healthcare and criminalizing providers of gender-affirming care to people under 18.

Politics

North Dakota governor signs law limiting healthcare for transgender patients

North Dakota governor signs bill restricting transgender healthcare and criminalizing providers of gender-affirming care to people under 18.

Democratic Rep. Liz Conmy voted against the bill and said she had hoped Burgum would not sign it.

“I don’t think women in North Dakota are going to accept this, and there will be action in the future to get our rights back,” Conmy said. “Our Legislature is overwhelmingly pro-pregnancy, but I think women in the state would like to make their own decisions.”


What you need to know about the fight over abortion access

Curated by the L.A. Times staff

What you need to know about the fight over abortion access

Curated by the L.A. Times staff
World & NationPolitics

