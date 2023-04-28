Florida Republicans pass bill that would allow DeSantis to run for president while governor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign a House bill that Republican state legislators passed Friday on a 76-34 vote along party lines.

Republican Ron DeSantis would not have to resign as Florida governor in order to run for president if he chooses under a bill given final approval Friday in by the GOP-dominated state Legislature.

The measure, attached to a much broader elections bill, would carve out an exemption to Florida law requiring anyone seeking office to vacate their current seat after qualifying as a candidate. Only an officeholder running for U.S. president or vice president would not have to resign.

Supporters portrayed the bill as purely a clarification and not intended specifically for DeSantis, who is expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the coming weeks. The bill passed the state House 76 to 34 along party lines and now goes to DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.

“It is an individual office that is unique. It is the chief executive of our country,” Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Republican, said during House debate Friday. “This isn’t just for our governor. It’s for anyone in politics.”

Democratic lawmakers called the effort a cynical attempt to clear the way for DeSantis to run while governor. His term in Tallahassee would end in January 2027.

“We in this body are doing the governor’s bidding,” said Rep. Angela Nixon, a Democrat. “He needs to resign to run if he wants to run for president, period. Last time I checked, being governor is a full-time job. Running for president takes a lot of work.”

The bill, which would make other changes to Florida election law, passed one day after a federal appeals court upheld a GOP-led election law that was enacted last year. That law was challenged as racially discriminatory by seeking to suppress Black votes, but a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed.

Among other things, it would tighten limits and increase fines for third-party voter registration organizations, impose more restrictions on mail ballots and shift responsibility for determining if a voter is eligible from the state to the individual.

Democrats contended the bill is another step to suppress votes of minorities and economically disadvantaged people to benefit Republicans, who dominate state government and Florida’s federal offices.

“We’re back at it again, making it more difficult for people to register to vote. What we are doing with this bill is unnecessary,” Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamni said. “It’s really frustrating.”

Republicans portrayed the measure as guaranteeing a legitimate vote, streamlining election operations and eliminating ambiguity in the law.

“There is no more sacred thing than our vote,” GOP Rep. John Snyder said. “It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The House also passed a proposal that would require a constitutional amendment to pass with at least 66.67% of the vote, up from 60%. That measure, which has to clear the Senate, would go on the November 2024 ballot — where it would require a 60% vote to be enacted.

“We know in this crazy world today we are at greater risk of bad constitutional amendments,” said the main sponsor, Republican Rep. Rick Roth. “We have to stand for our constitution.”

Democrats contended that the amendment threshold change would make it harder for voters to take their own initiative to change policies if the Legislature refuses to do so.

“Sixty percent is high enough,” Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone said. “Voters need to have an option when the Legislature does not listen to them. We’ve seen that time and time again.”