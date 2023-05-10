Army sergeant who murdered BLM protester sentenced to 25 years. Texas governor wants to pardon

Daniel Perry enters a courtroom in Austin, Texas. Perry, a U.S. Army sergeant, was convicted of murdering Air Force veteran Garrett Foster, 28, an armed protester, during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas.

A U.S. Army sergeant was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting an armed man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Texas. The state’s Republican governor has said he wants to pardon the man.

Daniel Perry, 36, was convicted of murder in April for killing 28-year-old Garrett Foster during the downtown Austin protest in July 2020.

“After three long years we’re finally getting justice for Garrett,” his mother, Sheila Foster, told the court.

“Mr. Perry, I pray to God that one day, he will get rid of all this hate that is in your heart,” she said.

Perry attorney Clinton Broden said in a statement after sentencing that his client would appeal. He called Perry’s conviction the product of “political prosecution,” and said the defense team would “fully cooperate in the pardon process.”

Perry’s conviction prompted outrage from prominent conservatives, and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would sign a pardon once a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles — stacked with Abbott appointees — hits his desk

The board is reviewing Perry’s case on the governor’s orders, but it is unclear when it will reach a decision.

District Judge Clifford Brown delivered a statement during sentencing Wednesday that didn’t address the potential pardon directly. But he insisted that Perry had a “fair and impartial trial” and that the jury’s decision “deserves our honor and it deserves to be respected.”

On Tuesday, prosecutors submitted into evidence dozens of text messages and social media posts Perry wrote, shared or liked, including some shockingly racist images. They had been excluded from Perry’s trial, but were publicly released after his conviction and allowed into the sentencing phase by Brown.

Perry, who is white, was stationed at Ft. Hood, about 70 miles north of Austin, when the shooting happened.

Perry was working as a driver for a ride-hailing service in downtown Austin on July 25, 2020, when he shot and killed Foster, an Air Force veteran. Foster was legally carrying an AK-47 rifle as he participated in the demonstration against police killings and racial injustice, following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Perry had just dropped off a customer and turned onto a street filled with protesters. He said he was trying to get past the crowd and fired his pistol when Foster, who was also white, pointed a rifle at him. Witnesses testified that they did not see Foster raise his weapon, and prosecutors argued that Perry could have driven away without shooting.

Perry said he acted in self-defense. His lawyers asked the judge to consider his more than a decadelong military career and hand down a sentence of no more than 10 years. He has been classified as in “civilian confinement” and is pending separation from the military, Army spokesman Bryce Dubee said.

Prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez had urged Brown to sentence Perry to at least 25 years. The sentencing range for the murder conviction is five years to life in prison.

“This man is a loaded gun, ready to go off at any perceived threat,” Gonzalez said. “He’s going to do it again.”

Among Perry’s statements introduced Tuesday, he wrote on Facebook a month before the shooting: “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo.”

Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020. A few days later as protests erupted, Perry sent a text message to an acquaintance: “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.”

Perry attorney Douglas O’Connell argued that the texts and posts were presented by prosecutors out of context, and that Perry has a right to free speech.

“Some of those social media posts are frankly repugnant,” O’Connell said, while classifying others as “dark humor.”

Forensic psychologist Greg Hupp testified that he believed Perry has post-traumatic stress disorder from his deployment to Afghanistan and being bullied as a child. Perry’s mother, Rachel Perry, testified that he was ostracized as a child because of a speech impediment.

Foster was with his girlfriend, Whitney Mitchell, who is Black and uses a wheelchair, when Perry gunned him down.

“Black lives mattered to Garrett,” his mother told the courtroom Wednesday. “The love of his life was a Black woman.”