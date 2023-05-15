Man with baseball bat attacks Virginia congressman’s staffers; suspect in custody

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), shown at a hearing on Capitol Hill, said a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office on Monday, asked for him, then assaulted two members of his staff.

A man with a metal baseball bat walked into the office of U.S. Rep. Gerald E. Connolly in Fairfax, asked for the Democrat — and then struck two members of his staff in the upper body with the bat, police said. It was the latest attack amid a sharp uptick in violence directed at lawmakers and their families.

Fairfax City Police said in a tweet that a suspect was in custody and the victims were being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Connolly said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before “committing an act of violence” against two staff members.

“The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” the lawmaker said.

Fairfax police spokesperson Sgt. Lisa Gardner said police received a call about the attack at about 10:50 a.m. Connolly was not in the office, she said. Gardner said some staff members hid during the attack.

Officers got to the office within five minutes and located the suspect, Gardner said. He was taken into custody quickly without further incident, she said.

Connolly, serving his eighth term in Congress, represents Virginia’s 11th Congressional District in the Washington suburbs and is serving his eighth term. He told CNN that his office sustained damage, including broken windows.

Other elected officials from Virginia swiftly condemned the violence.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) retweeted Connolly’s statement, calling the attack an “extraordinarily disturbing development.”

“Intimidation and violence — especially against public servants — has no place in our society,” he said.

“The coward who did this should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” tweeted Virginia Atty. Gen. Jason Miyares, a Republican.

Since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, threats to lawmakers and their families have increased sharply. The U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022. The year before, they investigated around 10,000 threats to members, more than twice the number from four years earlier.

In October, a man broke into the San Francisco home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, demanding to speak with her, before he smashed her husband, Paul, over the head with a hammer.

In July, a man accosted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican who was running for governor of New York, as he spoke at a campaign event and told Zeldin, “You’re done.” Zeldin wrestled the man to the ground and escaped with only a minor scrape.