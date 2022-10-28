Read our full coverage of the violent attack on Paul Pelosi
By Los Angeles Times Staff
- 1
Assailant yelled, ‘Where is Nancy?’ The assault on Paul Pelosi comes 11 days before election and raises concerns as attacks on public officials rise.
- 2
The attacker who confronted Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in their home yelled, ‘Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?,’ a source says.
- 3
Who is Paul Pelosi? A huge factor in Nancy Pelosi’s career who likes to stay out of the spotlight
Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a longtime businessman, was attacked Friday morning at his home in San Francisco.
- 4
The attack at the Pelosi home in San Francisco is one in a string of incidents affecting members of Congress and their families this year.
- 5
Barabak: Paul Pelosi is a victim of poisoned politics. Those inciting violence must be held to account
The hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home grew out of a culture that rewards stridency and provocation.