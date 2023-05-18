Police in Pakistan besiege Imran Khan’s home after suspect handover deadline expires

Pakistani security officials close a road outside the home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Thursday.

Pakistani police kept up a siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside expired Thursday.

The siege and the authorities’ demand for the suspects, wanted in connection with violent protests over Khan’s recent detention, have angered the former prime minister’s many followers and raised concerns about more clashes between them and security forces.

Last week, Khan’s supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested in a graft case. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with police across the country in the days that followed. The violence subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release.

The popular opposition leader was freed from custody over the weekend and returned to his home in an upscale district of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city and the capital of the Punjab region. Dozens of his supporters have been staying there with him, along with private guards. Police, who surrounded the residence Wednesday, say they want 40 suspects handed over.

The ultimatum for Khan ended at 2 p.m. local time, but there was no immediate sign of unusual movement by police. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, invited reporters to the house to witness any police raid on the premises.

Typically, between 200 to 300 stick-wielding supporters guard Khan’s residence around the clock, but most disappeared overnight. Police have blocked off a key road leading to the house and asked residents to use an alternate route.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” the 70-year-old Khan tweeted Wednesday after the siege started. “Police have surrounded my house.”

Later, he addressed his supporters, saying that police could search his house only with a warrant and “not barge in, creating chaos.”

According to Amir Mir, a spokesman for the Punjab provincial government, police were ready to use firearms if attacked. He told a news conference Thursday that at least 3,400 suspects linked to the clashes have been arrested and that more raids are planned.

Pakistani authorities have said they would prosecute civilians involved in recent anti-government protests in military courts.

The announcement has drawn criticism from the advocacy group Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, which oppose trials of civilians in the military courts. Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their basic rights, including contracting a lawyer of their choice.

Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in the parliament last year. He has alleged that the ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy.

He now faces more than 100 legal cases, mainly charges of inciting people to violence, threatening officials and defying a ban on rallies. He also faces a graft case along with his wife and was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau to answer questions in connection with the case Thursday.

However, Khan is likely to ignore the summons from the anti-corruption authority to show up for questioning in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. He is expected to address a rally of supporters on the outskirts of Lahore later in the day.