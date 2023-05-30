Keep your clothes on, Georgia tells residents using shirtless selfies for digital IDs

A TSA agent at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, where residents can use digital IDs loaded onto their Apple Wallets.

Some Georgia residents are shedding their shirts in their digital driver’s license photos, according to officials who are urging motorists in the Peach State to stay covered up when snapping selfies.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services advised people to wear clothes in their photos, which residents must submit along with scans of their physical license in order to verify their identity.

“Attention, lovely people of the digital era! Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver’s License and IDs,” officials wrote on Facebook last week . “Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!”

The post received hundreds of comments from people asking whether the plea was real or a joke. Through a series of memes, the Department of Driver Services insisted the naked-selfie situation was real. In one reply, the agency wrote, “Shirts are nice! We want shirts for selfies lol.”

Georgia launched its digital driver’s license in May, allowing residents to add a valid, Georgia-issued driver’s license or ID to their iPhone or Apple Watch. The digital identification is not a replacement for a physical ID but can be used to quicken the process at some airport security checkpoints, the Department of Driver Services said.

According to the department, Georgia is the largest state to provide digital driver’s licenses and ID cards to residents.