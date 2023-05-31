Germany orders closure of four of Russia’s five consulates in tit-for-tat move

Germany said Wednesday that it has told Russia to close four of its five consulates in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a limit on the number of German Embassy staff and related bodies in Russia.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin that the move was intended to create a “parity of personnel and structures” between the two countries.

The Russian government recently said that a maximum of 350 German government officials, including those working in cultural bodies and schools, can remain in Russia. Burger said this would mean Germany having to shut three consulates in Russia by November.

He said Russia would be allowed to continue operating its embassy in Berlin and one further consulate after the end of the year.