Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Ahead of House vote, Biden and McCarthy scramble to corral support on debt-limit deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden in the Oval Office
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and President Biden are working to drum up enough votes in Congress to pass their debt-limit deal.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING and STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Hard-fought to the end, the federal debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial House vote as President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy assemble a coalition of centrist Democrats and Republicans to push it through, past fierce blowback from conservatives and some dissent from progressives.

Biden is sending top White House officials to meet early Wednesday at the Capitol to shore up support ahead of voting. McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) was working furiously to sell skeptical fellow Republicans, even fending off challenges to his leadership, in the rush to avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default.

Despite deep disappointment among right-flank Republicans that the compromise falls short of the spending cuts they demanded, McCarthy insisted he would have the votes needed to ensure approval.

Advertisement

“We’re going to pass the bill,” McCarthy said as he exited a lengthy Tuesday night meeting at the Capitol.

Quick approval by the House and, later in the week, the Senate would ensure that government checks will continue to go out to Social Security recipients, veterans and others, and prevent financial upheaval at home and abroad. Next Monday is when the Treasury has said the U.S. would run short of money to pay its debts, risking an economically dangerous default.

The package leaves few lawmakers fully satisfied, but Biden and McCarthy are counting on pulling majority support from the political center, a rarity in divided Washington, testing the leadership of the Democratic president and the Republican speaker.

Advertisement
FILE - President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., walk down the House steps after attending an annual St. Patrick's Day luncheon gathering, Friday, March 17, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Politics

Why McCarthy and Biden both stand to gain from the debt deal — if they can get it passed

President Biden and Rep. Kevin McCarthy have different reasons for striking a debt deal, but the public is thirsty for compromise, and both men stand to benefit.

Overall, the 99-page bill restricts spending for the next two years, suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025 and changes policies, including new work requirements on older Americans receiving food aid and greenlighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose.

For more than two hours late Tuesday, as aides wheeled in pizza at the Capitol, McCarthy walked Republicans through the details, fielded questions and encouraged them not to lose sight of the bill’s budget savings.

The speaker faced a sometimes-tough crowd. Leaders of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus spent the day lambasting the compromise as falling well short of the spending cuts they demand, and they vowed to try to halt passage by Congress.

“This deal fails — fails completely,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said earlier in the day, flanked by others outside the Capitol. “We will do everything in our power to stop it.”

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about the debt limit negotiations as he arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 26, 2023. President Joe Biden and McCarthy came to an “agreement in principle” on the debt limit Saturday, May 27 that would avert a potentially disastrous U.S. default, but still has to pass both houses of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Voices

Calmes: Don’t call the debt-ceiling deal a success. It shouldn’t have been a crisis at all

Only one thing would make the Republicans’ debt-ceiling hostage-and-ransom theatrics worthwhile: If the law establishing the limit were finally repealed.

A much larger conservative faction, the Republican Study Committee, declined to take a position. Even rank-and-file centrist conservatives were unsure, leaving McCarthy desperately hunting for votes.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said after the “healthy debate” late into the night that she was still a no.

Advertisement

Ominously, the conservatives warned of potentially trying to oust McCarthy over the compromise.

“There’s going to be a reckoning,” said Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks as he meets with President Joe Biden to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Politics

Poll finds California voters expect debt standoff to be solved, fear economic damage if it isn’t

California voters largely follow partisan lines in whom they trust in the debt fight. Unease among progressive activists hasn’t filtered through to Democratic voters.

Biden was speaking directly to lawmakers, making more than 100 one-on-one calls, the White House said.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the spending restrictions in the package would reduce deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade, a top goal for the Republicans trying to curb the debt load.

McCarthy told lawmakers that that number will be higher if the two-year spending caps get extended, which is not guaranteed.

But in a surprise that could further erode Republican support, the GOP’s drive to impose work requirements on older Americans receiving food stamps ends up boosting spending by $2.1 billion over the time period. That’s because the final deal exempted veterans and homeless people, expanding the food stamp rolls by 78,000 people monthly, the CBO said.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said it was up to McCarthy to turn out votes from some two-thirds of the Republican majority, a high bar that the speaker may not be able to reach. In the 435-member House, 218 votes are needed for passage.

Advertisement

Jeffries said the Democrats would do their part to avoid failure.

“It is my expectation that House Republicans would keep their promise and deliver at least 150 votes as it relates to an agreement that they themselves negotiated,” Jeffries said. “Democrats will make sure that the country does not default.”

Liberal Democrats decried the new work requirements for older Americans, those age 50 to 54, in the food aid program. And some Democratic lawmakers were leading an effort to remove the surprise provision for the Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas project. The energy development is important to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), but many others oppose it as unhelpful in fighting climate change.

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott delivers his speech announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Politics

McManus: Republicans are crowding the 2024 race. It boosts Trump, but may help the GOP in the end

Trump holds a commanding position in the polls, but he is attracting serious rivals who think he can be beaten. That’s good news for Republican voters.

The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, said including the pipeline provision was “disturbing and profoundly disappointing.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, had this warning for McCarthy: “He got us here, and it’s on him to deliver the votes.”

Wall Street was taking a wait-and-see approach. Stock prices were mixed in Tuesday’s trading. U.S. markets had been closed when the deal was struck over the weekend.

The House aims to hold procedural votes Wednesday afternoon, with final action expected in the evening. It would then send the bill to the Senate, where Democratic Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky are working for passage by week’s end.

Advertisement

Schumer called the bill a “sensible compromise.” McConnell said McCarthy “deserves our thanks.”

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) departs the House Chamber following a vote on the House side of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Nancy Pelosi had her ups and downs with California Democrats. Now it’s a love fest

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been on a valedictory tour. At the California Democratic Convention this weekend, honoring her is the main event.

Senators, who have remained largely on the sidelines during much of the negotiations between Biden and McCarthy, began inserting themselves more forcefully into the debate.

Some senators are insisting on amendments to reshape the package from both the left and the right flanks. But making any changes to the package at this stage seems unlikely with so little time to spare before Monday’s deadline.

More to Read

World & Nation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement