Advertisement
World & Nation

Murder charges filed against man accused of starting deadly New Zealand hostel fire

Firefighters outside a hostel hit by arson in Wellington, New Zealand
Firefighters stand outside the Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, where five people died in a blaze that authorities blamed on arson.
(Nick James / New Zealand Herald)
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
Share
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — 

New Zealand police Thursday filed five murder charges against the man who they allege lit a deadly fire at a Wellington hostel two weeks ago.

Police had earlier filed arson charges against the 48-year-old man, accusing him of setting fire to a couch and to the hostel itself. He has remained in jail since his arrest two days after the fire.

More than 100 people were staying at the four-story Loafers Lodge when the fire tore through the building in the wee hours of May 16.

Advertisement

Some people fled in their pajamas, while others were rescued by firefighters from the roof or jumped from windows.

The fire caused parts of the roof and a floor to collapse in a pile of debris.

Emergency officials said the building had no sprinklers, which are not required in many older buildings. New Zealand lawmakers say they are reviewing building regulations to see if they need changing.

In this photo provided by Air New Zealand, a woman hands her bag to a staff member to be weighed ahead of a flight in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 29, 2023. New Zealand's national airline is asking people to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers as part of a monthlong survey to better estimate the weight and balance of its planes. (Air New Zealand via AP)

World & Nation

Forget the luggage. New Zealand’s national airline is weighing passengers

Air New Zealand wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey to help pilots better understand the weight and balance of their planes.

Among the five men who died in the fire was 67-year-old Mike Wahrlich, a street performer who was widely known in Wellington as Mike the Juggler.

A judge has granted the defendant temporary name suppression, a routine practice in the New Zealand legal system. He has yet to enter a plea on the arson charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. If found guilty on the murder charges, the man would face life imprisonment.

During his first court appearance May 19, the man tried to fire his lawyer, who later confirmed that the man remained his client.

Inspector Dion Bennett said police finished their examination of the burned-out hostel Thursday and were handing the scene back to fire authorities.

“Police would like to acknowledge the residents of Wellington who have been affected by this tragedy, and we hope that today’s upgraded charges will be welcomed,” Bennett said in a statement.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement