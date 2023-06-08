Zelensky visits area flooded by burst dam; 5 reported dead in Russian-occupied town

People ride in a boat through a neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, that was flooded after a dam was breached.

Five residents of a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city next to a breached dam have died in massive flooding triggered by the catastrophe, the city’s mayor said Thursday, in the first official report of deaths from one of the largest environmental crises in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion more than 15 months ago.

Vladimir Leontyev, the Russian-appointed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, told Russian state TV that two other people who had gone missing following Tuesday’s dam breach had been found. Efforts were underway to evacuate them.

Officials say at least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnipro River, which has become part of the front line between the fighting forces.

On the Ukrainian-controlled western bank, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Thursday to evaluate the response to damage caused by the dam breach. He wrote on his Telegram account that he was helping assess efforts to evacuate civilians, to provide them with drinking water and other support, and to mitigate the vast environmental damage.

Zelensky also raised the prospect of financial aid for residents and businesses driven from their homes and offices by the rising waters.

Regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said that the average level of flooding Thursday morning in the region was more than 18 feet and that roughly 230 square miles of the region was submerged — more than two-thirds of that on the Russian-controlled eastern bank.

The true scale of the disaster is yet to emerge in an affected area that was home to more than 60,000 people.

The dam and associated reservoir, which are essential for fresh water and irrigation for southern Ukraine, lie in the Kherson region that Moscow illegally annexed in September — and parts of which Russian forces have occupied for the last year.

The reservoir is also critical for water supplies to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the destruction of the dam was an “attack” and an “atrocious act,” without saying who was to blame. Paris said it was sending aid, including water purifiers, 500,000 water purification tablets and hygiene kits to help people displaced by the disaster.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of purposely destroying the dam, which is located in an area controlled by Russian forces.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, backed Moscow’s claim that Ukraine blew up the dam to distract attention from what it described as a botched Ukrainian attempt to launch a counteroffensive.

“They needed to cover up the three days of their ‘counteroffensive’ in which they lost nearly 200 armored vehicles and more than 2,000 troops,” Lukashenko said during a meeting with officials Thursday. “And so it’s all about Kakhovka and no one is talking about that. It’s quite obvious.”