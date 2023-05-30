Pre-dawn Russian air raid kills 1 person in Kyiv as Moscow is attacked by drones

Russia launched a pre-dawn air raid on Ukraine’s capital Tuesday, killing at least one person and sending Kyiv’s residents again scrambling into shelters to escape a relentless wave of daylight and nighttime bombardments. Authorities in Moscow, meanwhile, said the Russian capital was attacked by drones.

At least 20 Shahed explosive drones were destroyed by air-defense forces in Kyiv’s airspace in Russia’s third attack on the capital in the last 24 hours, according to early information from the Kyiv Military Administration. Overall, Ukraine shot down 29 of 31 drones fired into the country, most in the Kyiv area, the air force later added.

Before daylight, the buzzing of drones could be heard over the city, followed by loud explosions as they were taken down by air-defense systems.

In Moscow, residents reported hearing explosions, and the Defense Ministry later said that eight drones had been fired at the city in what it called a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” It said five had been shot down, and the systems of three were jammed, causing them to veer off course.

Ukraine has not commented on the Moscow attack, which would be one of its deepest strikes into Russia so far since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine more than 15 months ago. Since the war began, Moscow has launched unrelenting drone and missile attacks at Ukrainian cities, frequently killing civilians.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings. Two people received medical attention for unspecified injuries but did not need hospitalization, he said.

Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack were evacuated, Sobyanin said.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, later said several drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow.”

It was the second reported attack on Moscow, after authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin earlier this month in what was labeled an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s life.

In the attacks overnight on Kyiv, one person died and seven were injured, according to the municipal military administration. A high-rise building in the Holosiiv district caught fire after being struck by debris either from drones being hit or interceptor missiles.

The building’s upper two floors were destroyed, and there might be people under the rubble, the Kyiv Military Administration said. More than 20 people were evacuated.

Resident Valeriya Oreshko told the Associated Press in the aftermath that even though the immediate threat was over, the attacks had everyone on edge.

“You are happy that you are alive, but think about what will happen next,” the 39-year-old said.

Oksana, who gave only her first name, said the whole building shook when it was hit.

“Go to shelters, because you really do not know where it [the drone] will fly,” she advised others. “We hold on.”

Elsewhere in the capital, falling debris caused a fire in a private house in the Darnytskyi district, and three cars were set alight in the Pechersky district, according to the military administration.

The series of attacks that began Sunday included a rare daylight attack Monday that left puffs of white smoke in the blue skies.

On that day, Russian forces fired 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv about 11:30 a.m., according to Ukraine’s chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. All of them were shot down, he said.