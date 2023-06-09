4 children are found alive in the Colombian jungle 40 days after a plane crash

Soldiers and Indigenous men on Friday tend to the four children who were rescued in the Colombian jungle 40 days after a plane they were on crashed.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Friday that authorities had found four children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and were the subject of an intense search in the Amazon jungle that held the nation on edge.

The children were alone when searchers found them and are receiving medical attention, Petro told reporters upon his return to Bogota from Cuba, where he signed a cease-fire agreement with representatives of the National Liberation Army rebel group.

The president said the youngsters are an “example of survival” and predicted that their saga “will remain in history.”

The plane crash occurred in the early hours of May 1. The Cessna single-engine propeller plane with six passengers and a pilot declared an emergency due to engine failure. It fell off radar a short time later, and a frantic search for survivors began. The three adults were killed, and their bodies were found in the area.

