Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine kills at least 6

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after missiles hit an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

At least six people were killed when Russian missiles hit civilian buildings in an overnight attack Tuesday in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said, as rescuers scrambled to find people believed trapped under the rubble.

The strike, involving cruise missiles, hit a five-story residential building, which was engulfed in fire, Gov. Serhiy Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region wrote on Telegram.

After initial reports of three dead, Kryvyi Rih Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul wrote on Telegram that the death toll had risen to at least six, with seven people feared trapped under rubble. Authorities initially said at least two dozen people were injured.

The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war on Ukraine, now in its 16th month, as Ukrainian forces mount counteroffensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.

Images from the scene relayed by Zelensky on his Telegram channel showed firefighters battling the blaze as pockets of fire poked through the broken windows of a building. Charred and damaged vehicles littered the nearby ground.

“More terrorist missiles,” Zelensky wrote. “Russian killers continue their war against residential buildings, ordinary cities and people.”

The aerial assault was part of a Russian barrage that targeted various areas of Ukraine overnight. Those areas included Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which was attacked by Iranian-made Shahed drones and whose surrounding region was shelled, local Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said Tuesday on Telegram. He said shelling wounded two civilians — a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman — in the town of Shevchenkove, southeast of Kharkiv.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, said the drone strike damaged a utilities business and a warehouse in the city’s northeast. Neither Terekhov nor Sinegubov made mention of any casualties within Kharkiv.

The Kyiv military administration reported that the capital came under fire as well Tuesday, but the incoming missiles were destroyed by air defenses, and there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Ukrainian forces are “moving forward” outside the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, the commander of the country’s ground troops said Tuesday morning. In a Telegram post, Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Russian forces are “losing positions on the flanks” near the city, while characterizing Ukrainian operations in the area as “defensive.”

For weeks, Ukrainian officials have been reporting small gains west of Bakhmut, which Moscow took last month following the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

A day earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the country’s troops recaptured a total of seven villages spanning 35 square miles over the last week — small successes in the early phases of the stepped-up counteroffensive.

Russian officials did not confirm those Ukrainian gains, which were impossible to verify and could be reversed in the to-and-fro of war.

The advance comprised only small bits of territory and underscored the difficulty of the battle ahead for Ukrainian forces, who will have to fight yard by yard to regain the roughly one-fifth of their country under Russian occupation.