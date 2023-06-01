Russia launches missiles at Kyiv, killing at least 3 people and wounding others

A building in Kyiv, Ukraine, was damaged by a Russian drone that was shot down during an overnight bombardment.

Russia’s latest predawn missile attack on Kyiv killed at least three people Thursday, including a 9-year-old and her mother, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 cruise and ballistic missiles launched by the Kremlin’s forces, but falling debris caused damage and casualties on the ground, wounding 16 people.

Russia has kept up a steady barrage on the Ukrainian capital and other parts of the country in recent weeks as the government in Kyiv readies what it says is a counteroffensive to push back Moscow’s troops, 15 months after their full-scale invasion. Kyiv was the target of a reported 17 drone and missile attacks last month.

Advertisement

The attack using what Ukrainian officials said were short-range Iskander ground-launched missiles coincided with events scheduled in Kyiv to celebrate International Children’s Day. Those events were canceled.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska said one child was in the hospital after the attack.

“Children’s Day has to be about safe childhood, summer, life,” she tweeted. “But today it is about new crimes of [Russia] against children.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that the dead included a 9-year-old girl, her mother and another woman.

The casualty count was the highest from a single attack on Kyiv in the last month. The onslaught also damaged apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and cars.

One explosion sent missile fragments ripping into an apartment building in a leafy neighborhood. In the morning light, paramedics gingerly escorted an elderly woman away from the building as the bare feet of a person killed in the attack poked out from underneath a plastic tarpaulin in a roped-off area between the trees.

“Around 3 a.m. there was a strike over there. I woke up and saw the fire. My door was smashed, I woke up my mom and ran to the corridor,” said resident Nikita Maslun, peering through a broken window. “Then we went down and ran outside. We saw people running. Windows were shattered and balconies destroyed.”

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities were investigating why a shelter at a medical facility was locked, preventing some people from taking shelter during the bombardment.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Kyiv with waves of drone and missile attacks since the start of the invasion, but attacks on the capital have significantly intensified over the last month as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive. While most incoming weapons are shot down, many Kyiv residents are anxious and tired after weeks of sleepless nights listening to the sound of explosions.

Ukraine’s air defense has become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles, but the resulting debris can cause fires and injure people below.

In the Desnianskyi district, debris fell on a children’s hospital and a nearby multi-story building. Two schools and a police department were damaged.

In another district, Dniprovskyi, a residential building was damaged by burning debris. Heavy smoke rose, the blast wave blew out windows, parked cars caught fire and debris fell onto the roadway and courtyards.

In the Darnytskyi neighborhood, a water pipeline and a residential building were affected, and the explosive wave broke windows.

After a woman was killed watching an aerial attack from her balcony earlier this week, Kyiv authorities urged residents to heed warning sirens and stay in shelters or other safe locations. “You’ve got to be vigilant, as ballistic missiles fly at incredible speeds. From the moment the alarm is announced to the rocket’s arrival, you have only a few seconds!” they warned in a message to residents.

Ukraine also claimed last month to have downed some of Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted as providing a key competitive advantage.

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Elsewhere, a group that calls itself the Russian Volunteer Corps and purports to include Russians fighting on the Ukrainian side released a video claiming that it was on the border with Russia and about to launch a cross-border raid on the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region.

A similar group that calls itself the Freedom of Russia Legion also announced a plan to launch a cross-border raid.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian shelling left eight people wounded overnight but said there had been no incursion by enemy forces.

Some Russian media outlets said that Ukrainian forces made an attempt to cross the border but were repelled by Russian troops.

The two groups claimed responsibility for a cross-border raid last month that marked one of the most serious such attacks on Russian territory, prompting authorities to evacuate a town near the border.

Some observers saw the raids as part of Ukrainian efforts to probe Russian defenses and distract Moscow’s military resources ahead of the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive.