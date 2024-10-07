House explosion in Long Beach injures one person, displaces three others

A house in Long Beach was destroyed in an explosion that also damaged another structure on the property Monday morning. The home in the 2800 block of Gale Avenue exploded just after 11 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

An explosion in an accessory dwelling unit in Long Beach Monday morning obliterates the unit, injuring one and displacing three people.

At 11 a.m., Long Beach firefighters responded to reports of an explosion on the 2800 block of Gale Avenue, officials said.

When the first engine arrived to the scene, an explosion was confirmed and multiple small fires were reported, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. The fires were quickly extinguished.

Advertisement

The explosion occurred in an accessory dwelling unit in the rear of a home, the department stated. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

One person sustained injuries from the incident, though it remained unclear how severe the injuries were. The individual was treated and transported to a local area hospital, according to authorities.

The ADU was heavily damaged and was “red tagged,” meaning the building is inhabitable.

The house in front of the ADU sustained minor structural damage and has been “yellow tagged” by Long Beach authorities, meaning the building can be entered during the day but is not habitable, the fire department said. The Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one minor who were displaced from the front home.

Advertisement

A neighboring home also sustained minor damage, authorities said.

There were no reports of any additional injuries and as of 3:30 p.m., there isn’t a threat or risk to the neighborhood or surrounding homes. All utilities have been secured, according to the fire department.

The immediate area is currently being cleaned by the City of Long Beach “Clean Team.”

Neighbors or individuals having additional information about the incident are encouraged to contact our fire investigators at (562) 570-2582.