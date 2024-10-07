House explosion in Long Beach injures one person, displaces three others
An explosion in an accessory dwelling unit in Long Beach Monday morning obliterates the unit, injuring one and displacing three people.
At 11 a.m., Long Beach firefighters responded to reports of an explosion on the 2800 block of Gale Avenue, officials said.
When the first engine arrived to the scene, an explosion was confirmed and multiple small fires were reported, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. The fires were quickly extinguished.
The explosion occurred in an accessory dwelling unit in the rear of a home, the department stated. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion.
One person sustained injuries from the incident, though it remained unclear how severe the injuries were. The individual was treated and transported to a local area hospital, according to authorities.
The ADU was heavily damaged and was “red tagged,” meaning the building is inhabitable.
Long Beach police pursuit ends in violent crash, with suspect calling for help from vehicle
Four people — including two suspects — were hospitalized with injuries after Long Beach police chased an allegedly stolen vehicle.
The house in front of the ADU sustained minor structural damage and has been “yellow tagged” by Long Beach authorities, meaning the building can be entered during the day but is not habitable, the fire department said. The Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one minor who were displaced from the front home.
A neighboring home also sustained minor damage, authorities said.
There were no reports of any additional injuries and as of 3:30 p.m., there isn’t a threat or risk to the neighborhood or surrounding homes. All utilities have been secured, according to the fire department.
The immediate area is currently being cleaned by the City of Long Beach “Clean Team.”
Neighbors or individuals having additional information about the incident are encouraged to contact our fire investigators at (562) 570-2582.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.