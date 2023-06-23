Ohio man accused of killing his 3 young sons is indicted on murder charges

Chad Doerman, who is accused of killing his three young sons, cries during his June 16 bond hearing in Batavia, Ohio.

A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man on murder charges in the fatal shooting of his three young sons, the oldest of whom was 7 years old.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and assault for the June 15 deaths of his sons, according to Clermont County court records.

Clayton Doerman, the eldest boy, and his brothers, 4-year-old Hunter and 3-year-old Chase, were all killed. Prosecutors say that Chad Doerman admitted to planning the shooting.

“This was the man that every day they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things,” Clermont County prosecutor David Gast said at the arraignment.

“He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood,” Gast said.

The sheriff’s office said the 34-year-old mother, who was not identified, was outside the home and was shot in the hand while trying to shield her sons from their father.

Officials have not released a motive for the slayings, which occurred in Monroe Township, about 75 miles west of Columbus. Doerman’s bail has been set at $20 million, and he is currently in Clermont County Jail.

Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his arraignment. The Clermont County public defender’s office declined to say whether they represent him.