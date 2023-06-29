Appeals court says British plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

A British court ruled Thursday that a plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful, delivering a blow to the Conservative government’s pledge to stop migrants making risky journeys across the English Channel.

In a split 2-1 decision, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent.

But the judges said that a policy of deporting asylum seekers to another country was not in itself illegal, and the government said it would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. It has until July 6 to lodge an appeal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that, “while I respect the court, I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions.”

Sunak has pledged to “stop the boats” — a reference to the overcrowded dinghies and other small craft that make the journey from northern France carrying migrants who hope to live in Britain. More than 45,000 migrants arrived in England from across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt.

The British and Rwandan governments agreed more than a year ago that some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats would be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the East African country rather than return to Britain.

The British government argues that the policy will smash the business model of criminal gangs that ferry migrants on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Human rights groups say it is immoral and inhumane to send people more than 4,000 miles to a country they don’t want to live in, and argue that most channel migrants are desperate people who have no authorized way to come to Britain. They also cite Rwanda’s poor human rights record, including allegations of torture and killings of government opponents.

Britain has already paid Rwanda about $170 million under the deal, but no one has yet been deported there.

Britain’s High Court had ruled in December that the policy was legal and didn’t breach Britain’s obligations under the United Nations Refugee Convention or other international agreements, rejecting a lawsuit from several asylum seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union.

But the court allowed the claimants, who include asylum seekers from Iraq, Iran and Syria facing deportation under the government plan, to challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum seekers would be safe in Rwanda.

In a partial victory for the government, the appeals court ruled Thursday that Britain’s international obligations did not rule out removing asylum seekers to a safe third country.

But two of the three judges ruled that Rwanda was not safe because its asylum system had “serious deficiencies.” They said asylum seekers “would face a real risk of being returned to their countries of origin,” where they could be mistreated.