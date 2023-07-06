Russia’s biggest missile attack on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure kills 4, wounds more

Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year.

The nighttime attack, which also injured nine other people, destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building. Emergency crews with search dogs combed through the rubble.

Debris and wrecked cars lined the street outside the building, which overlooks a small neighborhood park with swings and climbing frames amid trees.

Advertisement

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink described the attack as vicious.

“Russia’s repeated attacks on civilians are absolutely horrifying,” she tweeted.

The Kremlin’s forces have repeatedly hit civilian areas during the war, though Russian officials say they choose only targets of military value.

Lviv is near the western border with Poland and is more than 300 miles from the front lines of the war in eastern and southern Ukraine, where Kyiv’s counteroffensive to dislodge Russian forces is in its early stages.

Advertisement

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

“Russians are hitting us. That’s how they love us. I’m sorry for those people who were killed. They were young. So sorry for them,” said resident Ganna Fedorenko, holding her hands crossed on her chest. She suffered injuries on her face, and an adhesive bandage turned red with blood on her right cheek. “This is terrible. They hit civilians.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the messaging app Telegram that “unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives! There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one.”

In the early days of the war, Lviv served as a main transit point for millions of refugees from different parts of Ukraine who crossed the border to Europe. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from the east and south remained in calmer and safer Lviv.

Like the rest of the country, Lviv suffered power outages when Russia fired hundreds missiles over the winter with the aim of destroying Ukraine’s energy system. However, the attacks on the city were not as frequent as those on the capital, Kyiv, which made Thursday’s multiple-fatality strike a shock to many in the city.

Ukrainians shared messages of support on social media for Lviv residents.