A ranting former Mexican president manages to offend retirees, Jews and the French

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada and leader of the National Action Party Marko Cortés join a demonstration against Mexican President López Obrador’s proposed electoral reforms at Reforma Avenue.
By Patrick J. McDonnellForeign Correspondent 
Mexico City — 

It has been 23 years since Vicente Fox won the Mexican presidency, a historic victory that ended seven decades of one-party rule and ushered in democracy.

Out of office, Fox has also broken tradition. Instead of shutting up, shunning publicity and staying out of politics like other former presidents, he has often been a cantankerous, right-wing scold in the news and on social media.

Now his caustic commentary has caused a furor in the current race for president. In the last week or so, Fox has managed to malign poor retirees and Jews while pandering to xenophobes.

His outbursts were meant to damage candidates from the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — Fox’s longtime political antagonist — and boost the chances of his favored contender.

Instead, Fox managed to spark an outcry that political experts say could make him a liability for Xóchitl Gálvez, a senator from the National Action Party who has recently emerged as both Fox’s favorite and a spirited challenger to López Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement in next year’s elections.

World & Nation

The blowup began last week when Fox, a former Coca-Cola executive, griped that he has been “battling to survive economically” since López Obrador discontinued monthly pensions and other benefits for retired presidents. At the same time, he excoriated less well-off beneficiaries of public benefits.

“The lazy ones don’t belong in the government or in the country,” Fox, who recently turned 81, told the Latinus website, using an offensive slang word to denigrate both politicians and pensioners.

He also suggested that Gálvez would cut back public aid and send more people back to work.

Gálvez has lauded the value of work, but she has denied assertions from López Obrador that she favors cutting social aid programs for the needy.

López Obrador and his party, known as Morena, enjoy high approval ratings in no small part because of his administration’s social initiatives and grants to the elderly, students, the disabled and others at the bottom of the income ladder.

World & Nation

Morena candidates jumped on the provocative comments from Fox, whose penchant for verbal blunders was a problem during his presidency.

“Our movement will continue to be allied with the people whom they [the opposition] belittle,” Claudia Sheinbaum, a former mayor of Mexico City who is regarded as the Morena front-runner to succeed López Obrador, wrote on Twitter.

Marcelo Ebrard, an ex-foreign minister competing for the Morena presidential nod, also assailed Fox’s assault on aid recipients.

“What did señor Fox say? That social programs have to be done away with, and we are a bunch of lazy people?” Ebrard asked at a campaign event in western Colima state. “Did you see that? Isn’t that outrageous?”

But Fox wasn’t finished.

Tweeting to his more than 1 million followers, Fox dismissed Sheinbaum as a “Bulgarian Jew” and called Ebrard a “French snob.”

Sheinbaum is of eastern European Jewish ancestry. Ebrard is of French descent.

The tweet from Fox, himself of Spanish and German lineage, concluded: “The only Mexican is Xóchitl!”

World & Nation

In the ensuring uproar, Mexicans across the political spectrum denounced Fox’s ill-advised attempt at humor.

“What lamentable comments from the ex- president!” tweeted Luis Carlos Ugalde, who served as president of Mexico’s Federal Election Institute during part of Fox’s presidential term. “He denigrates his status. If he wants to help Xóchitl Gálvez, his best contribution would be prudence, respect and, above all, silence.”

Even Gálvez joined in the litany of condemnation.

“No more hate and division,” tweeted Gálvez, who served as coordinator of Indigenous affairs in Fox’s Cabinet and touts her Indigenous roots.

The ex-president removed the posting and issued an apology, asserting that he had mistakenly retweeted someone else’s remark. “I have a profound respect for the Jewish community,” Fox wrote.

But the incident raised the specter of future campaign mudslinging — especially targeting Sheinbaum, who would be both Mexico’s first female president and the country’s first leader of Jewish ancestry.

Sheinbaum has already responded to insinuations that she was “a foreigner,” posting her birth certificate on Twitter to show she was born in Mexico City to Mexican parents and declaring that she was “more Mexican than mole” — the traditional sauce.

World & Nation

Gálvez, an engineer and tech entrepreneur from humble origins, has faced withering broadsides from López Obrador, who has depicted her as tool of Fox and the rich.

That criticism, too, may have had unintended consequences. Political experts say the tirades made López Obrador look like a bully and helped Gálvez vault from long-shot presidential candidate to potential front-runner in an opposition coalition formed to thwart López Obrador’s formidable Morena political machine.

In September, both the opposition alliance and Morena are scheduled to name their presidential candidates for next June’s national elections.

Gálvez, meantime, has moved publicly to distance herself from Fox, the elder statesman and onetime political mentor who has become campaign kryptonite.

At an appearance in Puebla on Tuesday, Gálvez told reporters: “I don’t need … an ex-president and a president speaking about me. The two say things that aren’t true.”

Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez contributed to this report.

World & NationMexico & the Americas
Patrick J. McDonnell

Foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell is the Los Angeles Times Mexico City bureau chief and previously headed Times bureaus in Beirut, Buenos Aires and Baghdad. A native of the Bronx, McDonnell is a graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and was a Nieman fellow at Harvard.

