Ecuador declares state of emergency after presidential candidate’s assassination

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio waves a national flag during a campaign rally Wednesday, minutes before he was shot to death.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso on Thursday declared a state of emergency and announced three days of national mourning following the assassination of a presidential candidate known for speaking out against drug cartels and corruption.

The state of emergency entails deploying additional military personnel throughout the country. Lasso also said the presidential election would go ahead as planned Aug. 20 despite the gunning down of Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday.

“Given the loss of a democrat and a fighter, the elections are not suspended; on the contrary, they have to be held, and democracy has to be strengthened,” Lasso said Thursday.

Villavicencio was killed at a campaign event in Quito, the capital. Lasso has suggested that the slaying could be linked to organized crime.

In his final speech before he was shot, Villavicencio, 59, promised a roaring crowd that he would root out corruption and lock up the country’s “thieves.”

The attorney general’s office of Ecuador said one suspect died in custody from wounds sustained in a firefight after the assassination. Various operations carried out in different sectors of Quito resulted in six arrests.

Villavicencio had reported receiving multiple death threats, including from affiliates of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, one of a slew of international organized crime groups that now operate in Ecuador. He said his campaign represented a threat to such groups.

“Here I am showing my face. I’m not scared of them,” Villavicencio said in a statement before his death, naming detained crime boss José Adolfo Macías by his alias, “Fito.”

Villavicencio, one of eight candidates running for president, was the nominee of the Build Ecuador Movement.

As drug traffickers have begun to use the country’s coastal ports, Ecuadoreans have reeled from violence not seen for decades. The sound of gunfire rings in many major cities as rival gangs battle for control, and gangs have recruited children.

Just last month, the mayor of the port city of Manta was shot and killed. On July 26, Lasso declared a state of emergency covering two provinces and the country’s prison system in an effort to stem the violence.

People waiting for buses Thursday morning in Guayaquil, a port city south of Quito that has been the epicenter of gang violence, expressed shock over the killing of Villavicencio.

“It shows that the violence in the country is increasing,” pharmacist Leidy Aguirre, 28, said. “Politicians supposedly have more security than citizens, and this shows that not even they are safe.”

Former vice president and candidate Otto Sonnenholzner said at a news conference following Villavicencio’s killing: “We are dying, drowning in a sea of tears, and we do not deserve to live like this. We demand that you do something.”

Videos on social media appear to show Villavicencio walking out of his campaign rally surrounded by guards. One video then shows Villavicencio entering a white truck, followed by gunfire, information that was confirmed to the Associated Press by Patricio Zuquilanda, Villavicencio’s campaign advisor.

Lasso said “the murderers” threw a grenade into the street to cover their flight, but it didn’t explode. Police later destroyed the grenade in a controlled explosion, he added.

Authorities said that at least nine others were injured in the Wednesday shooting, including officers and a congressional candidate, in what they described as a “terrorist act.”

Zuquilanda said Villavicencio had received death threats, which he had reported to authorities and resulted in one detention. Zuquilanda called on international authorities to take action against the killing, attributing it to rising violence and drug trafficking.

“The Ecuadorean people are crying and Ecuador is mortally wounded,” he said. “Politics cannot lead to the death of any member of society.”

Villavicencio was one of the most critical voices against corruption, especially during the government of former President Rafael Correa, who led from 2007 to 2017.

He was also an independent journalist who investigated corruption in previous governments, later entering politics as an anti-graft campaigner.

Villavicencio filed numerous judicial complaints against high-ranking members of the Correa government, including against the former president himself. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for defamation over his criticisms of Correa, and fled to Indigenous territory in Ecuador, later receiving asylum in neighboring Peru.

Edison Romo, a former military intelligence colonel, said the anti-corruption complaints made Villavicencio “a threat to international criminal organizations.”

Lasso, a conservative former banker, was elected in 2021 on a business-friendly platform and clashed from the start with the left-leaning majority coalition in the National Assembly.

A snap election was called after Lasso dissolved the National Assembly by decree in May, in a move to avoid being impeached over allegations that he failed to intervene to end a flawed contract between the state-owned oil transport company and a private tanker company.

Ecuador’s constitution includes a provision that allows the president to disband the assembly during a political crisis, but then requires new elections for both the assembly and the presidency.

Diana Atamaint, the president of the National Electoral Council, said the election date, Aug. 20, was “unalterable” because of constitutional and legal mandates, as well as electoral activities that have already been approved by the council.

The killing was met with an outcry by other candidates who demanded action, with presidential front-runner Luisa González of the Citizen Revolution party saying: “When they touch one of us, they touch all of us.”