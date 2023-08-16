Advertisement
World & Nation

Nicaragua’s government seizes prized University of Central America from Jesuits

Demonstrators protest outside the Jesuit-run University of Central America in Managua, Nicaragua.
Demonstrators protest outside the Jesuit-run University of Central America in a 2018 file photo. The Jesuits announced Wednesday that Nicaragua’s government has confiscated the college.
(Arnulfo Franco / Associated Press)
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY — 

The Jesuits announced Wednesday that Nicaragua’s government has confiscated the University of Central America in Nicaragua, one of the region’s most highly regarded colleges.

It was the latest in a series of expulsions, closures and confiscations by the regime of President Daniel Ortega targeting the Roman Catholic Church and opposition figures.

The order, known as the Society of Jesus, said the government seized all of the university’s property, buildings and bank accounts.

It quoted the government as claiming the university “operated as a center of terrorism.” The Jesuits say the accusation is unfounded.

“This is a government policy that systematically violates human rights and appears to be aimed at consolidating a totalitarian state,” the Society of Jesus of Central America said in a statement.

It was a serious blow to the country’s academic sector.

SAN JOSE, SAN JOSE - JULY 23: Octavio Enriquez (cq), 42, of Managua Nicaragua, an investigative reporter with www.confidencial.digital (news website) rides a bus to el centro on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in San Jose, San Jose. Enriquez fled Nicaragua Dec. 2021 after he received threats for news coverage of the Nicaraguan government. About 100 Nicaraguan journalists in exile have continued to try to cover their country's increasingly repressive regime while living in Costa Rica. Daniel Ortega is a Nicaraguan revolutionary and politician serving as President of Nicaragua since 2007. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

‘Not even Orwell could have dreamed up a country like this’: Journalists flee Nicaragua

With virtually no independent journalists left inside and foreign reporters banned from entering, Nicaragua has become ‘an information black hole.’

Aug. 11, 2022

“With this confiscation, the Ortega government has buried the freedom of thought in Nicaragua,” said María Asunción Moreno, who was a professor at the university until she was forced into exile in 2021.

In April, the Vatican closed its embassy in Nicaragua after the country’s government proposed suspending diplomatic relations.

Two congregations of nuns, including from the Missionaries of Charity order founded by Mother Teresa, were expelled from Nicaragua last year.

Former Head of Government of Mexico City and presidential pre-candidate for the Morena party, Claudia Sheinbaum, greets supporters during a rally in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on July 9, 2023. Just under a year ahead of Mexico's 2024 presidential election, the battle to become the ruling Morena party's candidate is in full swing, with former foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard and ex-Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum at the fore. The ruling party candidate is expected to be announced on September 6, 2023, based on a public opinion poll, before entering the main stage of the race against the opposition. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

‘I have enough ovaries to apply the law.’ The language of gender enters the Mexican presidential race

Mexico election: The two women frontrunners in the race for president both invoke gender and a cracking glass ceiling. So why are some feminists skeptical?

Aug. 15, 2023

The expulsions, closures and confiscations have not just targeted the church. Nicaragua has outlawed or closed more than 3,000 civic groups and non-governmental organizations.

In May, the government ordered the Nicaraguan Red Cross shut down, accusing it of “attacks on peace and stability” during antigovernment demonstrations in 2018. The local Red Cross says it just helped treat injured protesters.

MAYWOOD, CA-JULY 16, 2022: Alex Vanegas, 65, a migrant from Nicaragua, cleans a bust of Nicaraguan poet Ruben Dario, at Maywood Riverfront Park in Maywood. He has been working to clean and renovate the bust since it's been getting deteriorated with rust over the last decade. The Nicaraguan American Opportunity Foundation is an organization that offers support and refuge to migrants from Nicaragua, and also works as a cultural space for those Nicaraguans living in Los Angeles. Vanegas, who is one of those migrants, is part of the organization. He fled the country after being arrested multiple times, spending months in prison and house arrest, and is learning to assimilate to Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

This protester couldn’t save Nicaragua, but he’s restoring an L.A. monument to its beloved poet

In Nicaragua, he was the ‘marathon man,’ famous for jogging through city streets to protest the government. Now he’s trying to re-create a bit of his homeland in L.A.

Nov. 11, 2022

In June, the government confiscated properties belonging to 222 opposition figures who were forced into exile in February after being imprisoned by Ortega’s regime.

Those taken from prison and forced aboard a flight to the United States on Feb. 9 included seven presidential hopefuls barred from running in the 2021 election, lawyers, rights activists, journalists and former members of the Sandinista guerrilla movement.

Thousands have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently put down mass antigovernment protests in 2018. Ortega says the protests were an attempted coup with foreign backing, aiming for his overthrow.

World & Nation

