Advertisement
World & Nation

Junta’s backers call for volunteer defense force as Niger braces for possible invasion

One of Niger's coup leaders addressing supporters
Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters in the capital, Niamey.
(Sam Mednick / Associated Press)
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
Share
NIAMEY, Niger — 

Nigeriens are preparing for a possible invasion by countries in the region, three weeks after mutinous soldiers ousted the nation’s democratically elected president.

Residents in the capital, Niamey, are calling for the mass recruitment of volunteers to assist the army in the face of a growing threat by the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, which says it will use military force if the junta doesn’t reinstate deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. ECOWAS has activated a “standby force” to restore order in Niger after the junta ignored a deadline to release and reinstate Bazoum.

The recruitment drive aims to sign up tens of thousands of people from across the country for the Volunteers for the Defense of Niger to fight, assist with medical care, and provide technical and engineering logistics, among other functions, in case the junta needs help, one of the initiative’s founders told the Associated Press.

Advertisement

“It’s an eventuality. We need to be ready whenever it happens,” Amsarou Bako said Tuesday. The recruitment drive will launch Saturday in Niamey as well as in cities where invasion forces might enter, such as near the borders with Nigeria and Benin, two countries that have said they would participate in an intervention. Anyone over 18 can register, and the list will be given to the junta to call upon people if needed, Bako said. The junta is not involved but is aware of the initiative, he said.

Regional tensions are deepening as the standoff between Niger and ECOWAS shows no signs of defusing, despite signals from both sides that they are open to resolving the crisis peacefully. Last week, the junta said it was open to dialogue with ECOWAS after rebuffing the bloc’s multiple efforts at talks, but shortly afterward it charged Bazoum with “high treason” and recalled its ambassador from neighboring Ivory Coast.

ECOWAS defense chiefs are expected to meet this week for the first time since the bloc announced the deployment of the “standby” force. It’s unclear if the force will invade, but if so, it would probably include several thousand troops and would have devastating consequences, conflict experts say.

“A military intervention with no end in sight risks triggering a regional war, with catastrophic consequences for the vast Sahel that is already plagued by insecurity, displacement and poverty,” said Mucahid Durmaz, senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence company.

With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Not everyone is hostile to last week's coup in Niger. Neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali have taken the unusual step of declaring that foreign military intervention in Niger would be a declaration of war against them, too. Both have had coups in recent years. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)

Politics

U.S. turns up pressure in critical ally Niger as region faces threat from Russia-loyal Wagner Group

Niger is the West’s last, best ally in Africa’s Sahel. A coup there may be a victory for Russia.

Aug. 5, 2023

Niger was seen as one of the last democratic countries in the Sahel region, south of the Sahara, and as a partner for Western nations in the effort to beat back growing jihadi violence linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State. France, Niger’s former colonial ruler, and the U.S. have about 2,500 military personnel in the region, who train Niger’s military and, in the case of France, conduct joint operations.

Advertisement

Since the coup, France and the U.S. have suspended military operations, and jihadi attacks are increasing. At least 17 soldiers were killed and nearly two dozen wounded in an ambush by extremists in the Tillaberi region, the Ministry of Defense said on state television Tuesday. The attack occurred Tuesday afternoon when a military detachment was traveling between Boni and Torodi villages. The wounded have been evacuated to Niamey.

Coups in the region have been rampant, and the one in Niger is seen by the international community as one too many. But analysts say that the longer this drags on, the probability of an intervention fades as the junta cements its grip on power, likely forcing the international community to accept the status quo.

A Western official who was not authorized to speak by name to the media told the AP that a diplomatic solution was likely but that the question was how much military pressure would be applied to make that happen.

FILE - U..S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, poses for a photo with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum during their meeting at the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger, March 16, 2023. Supporters of Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum have pleaded with the United States and others for weeks to restore the democratically elected leader to power. Now they're making a simpler plea: Save his life. (Boureima Hama/Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation

Allies of Niger president overthrown by military appeal to U.S. and others to save him

Supporters of Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum have pleaded with the U.S. and others to help him. An official says he is being starved to death.

Aug. 12, 2023

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that there was still space for diplomacy to return the country to constitutional rule and that Washington supported ECOWAS’ dialogue efforts, including its contingency plans.

The new U.S. ambassador to Niger, Kathleen FitzGibbon, is expected to arrive in Niamey at the end of the week, according to a U.S. official. The U.S. hasn’t had an ambassador in the country for nearly two years; some Sahel experts say this has left Washington with less access to key players and information.

“The U.S is in a difficult situation with no good choices,” said Michael Shurkin, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and director of global programs at 14 North Strategies. “It either sticks to a principled position and pushes for democracy while alienating the junta and risk pushing it into Russia’s arms, or we give up on principle and work with the junta in the hope of salvaging a productive working relationship.”

While regional and Western countries scramble to respond, many Nigeriens are convinced they’ll soon be invaded.

Supporters of Niger's ruling junta hold a Russian flag in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

World & Nation

Niger’s president, under house arrest, is said to be low on food 2 weeks after coup

The ruling military junta in Niger marked two weeks in power Wednesday, appointing a government and rejecting international calls for negotiation.

Aug. 9, 2023

Details of the junta-supporting volunteer force are still vague, but similar initiatives in neighboring countries have yielded mixed results. Volunteer fighters in Burkina Faso, recruited to help the army battle its jihadi insurgency, have been accused by rights groups and locals of committing atrocities against civilians.

Bako, one of the heads of the group organizing Nigerien volunteers, said Niger’s situation is different.

The volunteers in Burkina Faso “are fighting the Burkinabe who took weapons against their own brothers. ... The difference with us is our people will fight against an intrusion,” he said.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement