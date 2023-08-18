Advertisement
World & Nation

Russia shuts down human rights group that preserved the legacy of Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov

Grigory Melkonyants, a prominent Russian election monitor, stands in a cage behind glass in court.
Grigory Melkonyants, leader of Russia’s Golos independent election monitoring group, stands in the prisoner’s cage in a courtroom in Moscow on Friday.
(Alexander Zemlianichenko / Associated Press)
By JIM HEINTZ
Associated Press
Share
TALLINN, Estonia — 

Separate Russian courts on Friday ordered the liquidation of a human rights organization that preserved the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov and the arrest of a prominent election monitor, in the latest moves in a widespread crackdown on dissent.

Sakharov, who died in 1989, was a key figure in developing the Soviet Union’s hydrogen bomb program but later become renowned for his activism in promoting human rights and freedom of conscience. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1975 but was not allowed to travel to Norway to receive it. In 1980 he was sent into internal exile, which lasted six years.

The organization founded in his honor operated the Sakharov Center museum and archives in Moscow. Authorities declared it a “foreign agent” in 2014 and this year ordered the eviction of the center from its premises.

Advertisement
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during а meeting of the Council of Legislators under the Russian Federal Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, April 28, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation

Russia ramps up crackdown on human rights groups; Putin adds life sentence for ‘treason’

Russian authorities increase crackdown on human rights groups, and President Vladimir Putin makes ‘treason’ punishable by life in prison.

April 28, 2023

The Moscow City Court ordered the organization liquidated, which means it must stop operating, at the request of the Justice Ministry, Russian news agencies reported.

Separately, the Basmanny District Court in Moscow ordered the detention of Grigory Melkonyants, the leader of the Golos independent election monitoring group. He was accused of being involved with an “undesirable” organization, and faces a possible six-year prison sentence, his lawyer Mikhail Biryukov said.

People involved with an organization that has been labeled “undesirable” by the Russian government can face criminal charges. Golos itself has not been given that label, but it was once a member of the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations, which was declared “undesirable” in Russia in 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the national anthem prior to delivering a speech to the units of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Interior Ministry, the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Federal Guard Service, who ensured order and legality during the mutiny, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Books

This Russian exile fights Putin’s imperialism. If you don’t want to hear from him, he gets it

Mikhail Zugar, a co-founder of Russia’s last independent TV station, argues in his book ‘War and Punishment’ that his country must confront its imperialist culture.

July 25, 2023

Independent journalists, critics, activists and opposition figures in Russia have come under increasing pressure from the government in recent years, which has intensified significantly during the conflict in Ukraine. Multiple independent news outlets and rights groups have been shut down, labeled foreign agents or outlawed as undesirable. Activists and critics of the Kremlin have faced criminal charges.

Advertisement

Golos was founded in 2000 and has since played a key role in independent monitoring of elections in Russia. Over the years it has faced mounting pressure from the authorities. In 2013, it was designated a foreign agent — a label that implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations. Three years later, it was liquidated as a nongovernmental organization by the Justice Ministry.

The authorities have also banned popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, and have targeted other online services with hefty fines.

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service from the colony in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. The prosecution has asked the court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday July 20, 2023. According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which went on behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

World & Nation

Russia seeks 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, his ally says

Prosecutors are asking a Russian court to sentence opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a further 20 years in prison, according to one of his allies.

July 20, 2023

On Thursday, a Russian court imposed a 3 million ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine. The move by a magistrate’s court follows similar actions in early August against Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia.

According to Russian news reports, the court found that YouTube, which is owned by Google, was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict — which Russia characterizes as a “special military operation.”

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement