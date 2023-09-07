5 drones shot down over Russia, including one headed for Moscow, officials say

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken exits a bunker while touring a military site in the Kyiv region of Ukraine.

Five drones, including one that targeted Moscow, were shot down over three Russian regions overnight, Russian officials said Thursday. There were no reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a fourth day of air attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Izmail on the Danube River. Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said infrastructure was damaged in the attack, including grain silos, and one person was injured.

The attack came a day after a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk province, killing 17 people and wounding at least 32. The attack overshadowed a two-day visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken aimed at assessing Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signaling continued U.S. support for the fight against Russia.

Advertisement

One of the overnight drones was aimed at Moscow but was shot down southeast of the city without causing any damage or injuries, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Two more drones were shot down over the southern region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine, said regional Gov. Vasily Golubev. The debris fell in the center of Rostov-on-Don, the region’s capital, damaging several cars and shattering windows in three buildings, Golubev said. One person sought medical assistance.

Two other drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, Gov. Alexander Bogomaz reported. Drone debris damaged a railway station and several cars, he said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry blamed the attacks on Ukraine. Ukraine usually does not claim responsibility for strikes inside Russia.

Drone attacks on Russian regions and Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have become increasingly common in recent months. Fuel depots and air fields have been hit in drone attacks that Russian officials blamed on Kyiv.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, drones have repeatedly targeted Moscow, with some hitting buildings in the city center and others being shot down on the outskirts of the city.