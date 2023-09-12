Hundreds of bodies recovered in Libyan city devastated by floods, with toll likely to rise

A car sits partly suspended in trees after it was swept along by floodwaters in Derna, Libya.

Rescue teams in eastern Libya have retrieved hundreds of bodies from the wreckage of a coastal city inundated by devastating floods, a humanitarian agency said Tuesday. Authorities estimated that as many as 2,000 people are believed dead in the city of Derna alone.

Mediterranean Storm Daniel caused devastating floods in many towns in eastern Libya. But the worst destruction was in Derna, where heavy rainfall and floods broke dams and washed away entire neighborhoods, authorities said.

Ossama Hamad, prime minister of the east Libya government, said that several thousand of the city’s inhabitants were missing, many of them believed to have been swept away after two upstream dams burst. He said dealing with the devastation in Derna is far beyond the capabilities of his country.

After more than a decade of chaos, Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one in the east and one in the west, each backed by militias and foreign governments. The conflict has left the oil-rich country with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure.

The Libyan Red Crescent said early Tuesday that its teams counted more than 300 people dead in Derna. The government in east Libya declared the city a disaster zone.

More bodies still lay under the debris in the city’s neighborhoods or were washed away to the sea, according to east Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel.

Derna residents posted videos online showing major devastation. Entire residential blocks vanished along Wadi Derna, a river that runs down from the mountains through the city center. Multistory apartment buildings that once stood well back from the river were partially collapsed into mud.

Abduljaleel said the city was inaccessible and bodies were scattered across it, according to Libya’s state-run news agency. He said there wasn’t an exact death toll as of Monday night in Derna, but the tally is expected to exceed 2,000 as teams combed through the wreckage.

“The situation was more significant and worse than we expected. … An international intervention is needed,” he was quoted as saying.

Emergency responders, including troops, government workers, volunteers and residents, were digging through the debris to recover the dead. They also used inflatable boats to retrieve bodies from the water. Excavators and other equipment have yet to arrive in the city.

Residents described scenes of chaos when floods hit the center. They heard loud explosions at night and realized that dams outside the city collapsed, sending a wall of water that “erased everything in its way,” said Ahmed Abdalla, a Derna resident.

Workers said they buried more than 200 bodies in one cemetery Monday. VIdeo overnight showed dozens more bodies lying on the ground in a hospital yard.

The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the town of Bayda, where about 50 people were reported dead. The Medical Center of Bayda, the main hospital, was flooded and patients had to be evacuated, according to video shared by the center on Facebook.

Other towns that suffered included Susa, Marj and Shahatt, according to the government. Hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in schools and other government buildings in Benghazi and elsewhere in eastern Libya.

Northeast Libya is one of the country’s most fertile and green regions. The Jabal al-Akhdar area — where Bayda, Marj and Shahatt are located — has one of the country’s highest average annual rainfalls, according to the World Bank.

Authorities in eastern and western Libya rushed to help Derna residents. The Health Ministry in Tripoli, the capital, said a plane carrying 14 tons of medical equipment, drugs and body bags, along with healthcare workers, headed Tuesday to Benghazi. Other agencies across the country said they would send humanitarian aid to Derna.

Foreign governments also sent messages of support. Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were among those that said they would send humanitarian assistance and teams to help with search-and-rescue efforts. The U.S. Embassy said Monday that it was contacting the United Nations and Libyan authorities to find out how to deliver aid to the most-affected areas.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi convened his military commanders Tuesday to arrange urgent assistance to Libya. He said in televised comments that the military would deploy equipment and personnel in coordination with eastern Libyan forces to help affected communities.

Known for its white-painted houses and palm gardens, Derna lies about 560 miles east of Tripoli. It is controlled by the forces of powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, who is allied with the east Libya government. West Libya, including Tripoli, is controlled by armed groups allied with another government.

Much of Derna was built by Italy when Libya was under Italian occupation in the first half of the 20th century. The city was once a hub for extremist groups in the years-long chaos that followed the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Kadafi in 2011.