Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say

Law enforcement officers ride by a roadblock as they search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante in Pottstown, Pa.

Pennsylvania state police say escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante has been captured after nearly two weeks on the run.

State police announced Cavalcante’s capture on social media on Wednesday and planned a news conference announcing details at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

Heavily armed police had descended on the South Coventry Township area, closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors. Cavalcante, 34, had broken out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.

The capture was announced after the manhunt in rural southeastern Pennsylvania entered its 14th day. Heavily armed law enforcement officers had searched for the fugitive through a night of downpours and rolling thunder.

Residents in the 8- to 10-square-mile area of woods and farmland had been locked down at home as classes were canceled at local schools and police closed roads, searching vehicles at roadblocks.