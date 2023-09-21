Advertisement
World & Nation

Russia strikes Ukrainian cities from east to west, killing at least 2 people

Emergency workers at scene of Russian attack in Cherkasy, Ukraine
Emergency services personnel work at the scene of a Russian attack in Cherkasy, Ukraine, on Thursday.
(Ukrainian Emergency Service)
By ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
Share
KYIV, Ukraine — 

Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine early Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities, igniting fires, killing at least two people and trapping others under rubble.

The early-morning missile attack was Russia’s largest in more than a month, and came a day after reports of sabotage at a Russian military airfield in Chkalovsk, near Moscow.

It also coincided with the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech and presented a Ukrainian “peace formula.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Poland said it would stop transferring its own weapons to Ukraine as it works to modernize its own military.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the decision was not related to a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, nor would it affect weapons transfers through Poland.

A dispute about whether Ukrainian grain should be allowed to enter the domestic markets of Poland and other European Union countries has pushed the tight relationship between Kyiv and Warsaw to its lowest point since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court where Ukraine's legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 invasion, resumed in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Russia seeks to have a groundbreaking case tossed out at the International Court of Justice, also known as the Word Court, in a case which will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support for the embattled nation. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

World & Nation

Ukraine’s allies back its arguments against Russia before the U.N.’s highest court

Ukraine’s international allies are making arguments before the United Nations’ top court in support of Kyiv’s case against Russia and its invasion.

Sept. 20, 2023

“We are no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine because now we will arm ourselves with the most modern weapons,” he said in an interview on the private TV broadcaster Polsat News late Wednesday.

Morawiecki stressed that Poland would defend its economic interests but added that the dispute over grain imports would not hurt Ukraine’s security. He said a NATO and U.S. hub in the Polish city of Rzeszow used for transporting weapons into Ukraine would not be affected.

Advertisement

“We are not going to risk the security of Ukraine,” he said. Poland has transferred large amounts of its older weapons to Ukraine and has been upgrading its own inventory with new equipment purchased from South Korea and other countries.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed Thursday and at least five injured after a strike hit a residential building, said regional Gov. Oleksand Prokudin.

An assault unit commander from the 3rd Assault Brigade who goes by the call sign 'Fedia', runs to his position at the frontline in Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The brigade announced Friday they had recaptured the war-ravaged settlement which lies 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, in the country's embattled east. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

World & Nation

Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east

Six Ukrainian deputy defense ministers have been fired following the dismissal two weeks ago of their boss in a procurement corruption scandal.

Sept. 18, 2023

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had intercepted 36 of 43 cruise missiles launched deep into Ukraine. Closer to the the front lines, Kherson was struck with S-300 missiles, and Kharkiv was likely targeted with other, shorter-range weapons.

At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure, said regional Gov. Oleh Sinegubov. The city’s mayor added that two people had been sent to hospitals.

At least 10 people were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy, in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs. Up to 23 people may still be buried under rubble in Cherkasy after the morning strike, said Cherkasy regional Gov. Ihor Taburets. Rescue services were working to clear the debris.

Former Slovak Prime Minister and head of leftist SMER - Social Democracy party, Robert Fico waves to his supporters during an election rally in Michalovce, Slovakia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Fico, whose party is favored to win Slovakia’s early parliamentary election this month plans to reverse the country’s military and political support for neighboring Ukraine in a direct challenge to the European Union and NATO, if he returns to power. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

World & Nation

In challenge for NATO, election front-runner in Slovakia wants to end aid to Ukraine

A populist former prime minister whose party is favored to win Slovakia’s parliamentary election wants to reverse the country’s support for Ukraine.

Sept. 18, 2023

An industrial zone was hit in the western region of Lviv, damaging buildings and starting a fire, but no information on casualties was immediately available, Klymenko added.

Regional Gov. Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, without immediately providing details.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 22 drones were taken down overnight by air-defense systems, 19 above Russian-annexed Crimea and three others in the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions near Ukraine. The ministry did not say whether there were any casualties.

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement