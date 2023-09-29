Advertisement
World & Nation

Tributes pour in for Dianne Feinstein: ‘She never backed down’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is seen in 2017
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is seen at a lunch in October 2017 hosted by the Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce convention.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Tributes to Dianne Feinstein, who died at age 90, poured in early Friday for the late senator, remembering her as a trailblazer and fighter in her decades-long political career.

Gov. Gavin Newsom cited Feinstein’s legacy as a “trailblazing US Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos.” She was not only a dear friend but a lifelong mentor and role model, he said in a statement on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

“She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace. She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation. And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved,” Newsom said.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who was not only a colleague but also a neighbor and close friend of Feinstein’s, recalled the early days of her career as San Francisco’s first female mayor and how she led the city through challenging times, including the assassinations of Harvey Milk and George Moscone and the deadly HIV/AIDs epidemic.

“Her indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy,” Pelosi said. “It was a great honor to serve alongside Dianne for decades — from the hilly streets of San Francisco to the hallowed halls of Congress.”

Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) praised Feinstein for her “outstanding work” representing the people of California. “We had a wonderful working relationship,” Grassley wrote. “She’s a true public servant. I’ll miss her.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who led a Senate subcommittee with Feinstein, acknowledged their political differences but said she was a “delight” to serve with. “Sen. Feinstein cared about her country and her state,” he said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) recalled Feinstein as a smart, strong leader who championed gun violence protection and civil liberties. “She never backed down,” he said.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

