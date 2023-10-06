Advertisement
World & Nation

Russian missile attack in east Ukraine kills 10-year-old boy and his grandmother

Emergency workers searching for victims of Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine
Emergency workers search for victims of a Russian rocket attack that damaged a multistory building in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Friday.
(Ukrainian Police Press Office)
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KHARKIV, Ukraine — 

A Russian missile strike killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother Friday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said, a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.

Associated Press reporters saw emergency crews pulling the boy’s body from the rubble of a building after the early-morning attack. He was wearing pajamas with a Spider-Man design.

The strike also killed the boy’s grandmother and injured an 11-month-old baby, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

He said 28 people were wounded and rescue operations were continuing.

Officials said preliminary information indicated that Russian forces used two Iskander missiles in the attack, the same as in the previous day’s attack on the eastern village of Hroza that killed 51 civilians.

One of the missiles landed in the street, leaving a crater, and the other hit a three-story building, setting it ablaze, according to Oleh Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

KYIV REGION, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 04: Workers repair infrastructure in a power station that was damaged by a Russian air attack in October, on November 04, 2022 in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. Electricity and heating outages across Ukraine caused by missile and drone strikes to energy infrastructure have added urgency preparations for winter. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Russia aims to bring winter — and blackouts — early to Ukraine with targeted attacks

Russian attacks plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness last winter. War-weary citizens brace for more blackouts amid a rush to protect Ukraine’s electrical grid.

Oct. 3, 2023

Debris and rubble littered the street. Surrounding buildings were blackened by the blast, which blew out windows and damaged parked cars.

Yevhen Shevchenko, a resident of a nearby nine-story building, said he was in bed when the attack occurred. “There was a blast wave, a powerful explosion. It blew out the windows and doors in the apartment,” he said.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office said the boy was killed as a result of the attack, which injured 23 people.

A day earlier, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile turned a village cafe and store in Hroza, a village in eastern Ukraine, to rubble, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks briefly to the media after meeting with members of Congress, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

World & Nation

Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’

Congressional supporters of Ukraine say they won’t give up after a bill to keep the federal government open excluded Biden’s request for more security aid.

Oct. 1, 2023

Around 60 people, including children, were attending a wake at the cafe when the missile hit, the officials said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Friday that Russia was responsible for the Hroza attack. He insisted, as Moscow has in the past, that the Russian military doesn’t target civilian facilities.

The Hroza victims made up most of the 54 civilians killed in the country over the previous 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential office said Friday.

The office of the United Nations human rights chief, Volker Türk, said he was “shocked and saddened” by the Hroza attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a video celebrating the anniversary of the referendum called illegal by the U.N. in four Ukrainian regions one year ago, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation

Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight

Russian President Vladimir Putin has released an address marking the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

Sept. 30, 2023

Türk’s office said on X, formerly Twitter, that its human rights monitors intended to visit the site and collect information. “Accountability is key,” it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, attending a summit of about 50 European leaders in Spain to rally support from Ukraine’s allies, called the strike a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.”

His visit to the summit aimed to secure more military aid, among other goals, and Zelensky said late Thursday that his efforts had produced results.

“We will have more air-defense systems,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. “There will be more long-range weapons.”

The air-defense systems are crucial as Ukrainian officials try to prevent attacks like the ones in Kharkiv and amid fears that Moscow will resume concerted attacks on power facilities during the winter, in a repeat of its tactics last year when it tried to break Ukrainians’ spirit by denying them electricity.

Zelensky is also fighting against signs that Western support for his country’s war effort could be fraying.

Concerns over the resupply of Ukraine’s armed forces have deepened amid political turmoil in the United States and warnings that Europe’s ammunition and military hardware stocks are running low.

The Swedish government said Friday that it plans to send to Ukraine a military aid package worth about $199 million, mainly consisting of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition.

“We are preparing for it to be a long war, therefore we need to design our support long-term and sustainably,” Defense Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference. “It is now important that more countries step up to support Ukraine.”

World & NationUkraine

