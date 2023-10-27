Israeli army says ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza

The Israeli military on Friday said its ground forces were “expanding their activity” in the Gaza Strip, as the army moved closer to a full-on ground invasion of the besieged territory.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s spokesman, said aerial attacks had been targeting Hamas tunnels and other targets.

“In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening,” he said. “The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war.”

Palestinians take shelter Friday in a hospital during Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip. (Fatima Shbair / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with the Palestinian territory ahead of an expected ground offensive against the Hamas militant group, whose bloody incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7 has been followed with a relentless bombardment of Gaza.

Israel expects to launch the full ground offensive soon, the Israeli defense minister said Friday as airstrikes intensified after nightfall and Gaza’s internet and mobile communications services collapsed.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s comments pointed to a potentially grueling and open-ended new phase of the war, three weeks after Hamas’ bloody incursion into southern Israel sparked relentless bombardment in Gaza. Israeli troops carried out a second ground raid into Gaza in as many days, striking the outskirts of Gaza City.

Gallant told a small group of foreign reporters that it “will take a long time” to dismantle Hamas’ vast tunnel network and that he expected a lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance.”

Israel has said it aims to crush Hamas’ rule in Gaza and its ability to threaten Israel. But how Hamas’ defeat will be measured and an invasion’s endgame remain unclear. Israel says it does not intend to rule the tiny territory of 2.3 million Palestinians but not who it expects to govern — even as Gallant suggested a long-term insurgency could ensue.

Advertisement

An off-duty Israeli soldier pushes a stroller with her niece as they take a walk in central Tel Aviv on Friday. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

Explosions Friday night lit up the sky over Gaza City, as the communications black-out cut off most contact with the outside world and within the territory.

The Palestine Telecommunications Company, Paltel, announced “a complete disruption of all communication and internet services” due to bombardment. The Red Crescent said all landline, cellular and internet communications were cut off and it lost all contact with its operations room and medical teams. It said it feared people would no longer be able to contact ambulance services. Attempts to reach people in Gaza did not go through.

In a sign of rising tensions in the region, U.S. warplanes struck targets in eastern Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard after a string of attacks on American forces, and two mysterious objects hit towns in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The Palestinian death toll has already soared past 7,300, according to local health officials. A blockade on Gaza has meant dwindling supplies of food, fuel, water and medicine, and the U.N. warned that its aid operation helping hundreds of thousands of people was “crumbling” amid near-depleted fuel.

Advertisement

Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday released what it said was a detailed list of names and identification numbers of those killed, including more than 3,000 minors and more than 1,500 women.

More than 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians, were slain during the initial Hamas attack, according to the Israeli government. Hamas is holding at least 229 captives inside Gaza, including men, women, children and older adults.

The overall number of deaths far exceeds the combined toll of all four previous wars between Israel and Hamas, estimated at around 4,000. A ground invasion is expected to cause even higher casualties on both sides as Israeli forces and Hamas battle each other in dense residential areas.

Gaza hospitals have been scrounging for fuel to run emergency generators that power incubators and other life-saving equipment after Israel cut off all fuel deliveries to Gaza at the start of the war, forcing its only power plant to shut down. Only a trickle of food and medicine have been allowed in since the war began.

Gallant said Israel believes that Hamas would confiscate any fuel that enters. He said Hamas uses generators to pump air into its hundreds of miles of tunnels, which originate in civilian areas. He showed reporters aerial footage of what he said was a tunnel shaft built right next to a hospital.

Advertisement

“For air, they need oil. For oil, they need us,” he said.

Late Friday, the army released photos showing what it claimed were Hamas installations in and around Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa. Israel has made such claims before, but they declined to say how they obtained the photos.

Little is known about Hamas’ secretive tunnels and other infrastructure, and it wasn’t possible to independently confirm Gallant’s claims.

Speaking at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Hamas media chief Salama Moussa called Israel’s claims “lies” and said they were “a precursor for striking this facility.”

“I ring the alarm bell. There is imminent danger hovering above the medical facility” and those in it, Moussa said. The hospital has been overwhelmed by thousands of patients and wounded, and around 40,000 displaced Gaza residents have crowded in and around its grounds for shelter, the U.N. says.

About 1.4 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes, with nearly half of them crowding into U.N. shelters. Hundreds of thousands remain in northern Gaza, despite Israel ordering them to evacuate to the south and saying that those who remain might be considered “accomplices” of Hamas.

Advertisement

Over the last week, Israel has allowed more than 80 trucks with aid to enter from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the only entry point into Gaza not controlled by Israel. But aid workers say the convoys meet only a tiny fraction of the territory’s mounting humanitarian needs. Before the war, an average of 500 trucks entered Gaza each day, according to the United Nations.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, which provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, said it has been forced to ration fuel among lifesaving machines in hospitals, bakeries and desalination plants, and has enough for only a few more days.

“The siege means that food, water and fuel — basic commodities — are being used to collectively punish more than 2 million people, among them a majority of children and women,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, told reporters.

Earlier Friday, the military said ground forces raided inside Gaza, striking dozens of militant targets over the last 24 hours. It said aircraft and artillery bombed targets in Shijaiyah, a neighborhood on Gaza City’s outskirts that was the scene of an urban battle in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

The military said the soldiers exited the territory without suffering any casualties. It reported an earlier, hours-long raid into northern Gaza on Thursday.

The damage to Gaza from nearly three weeks of bombardment showed in satellite photos of several locations taken before the war and again in recent days.

Entire rows of residential buildings simply disappear in the photos, reduced to smears of dust and rubble. A complex of 13 high-rises by the sea was pounded to dust near Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, leaving only a few tottering bits of facade, according to the photos by Maxar Technologies.

A Palestinian man Friday mourns relatives killed in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. (Hatem Ali / Associated Press)

The Israeli military says it strikes only militant targets and accuses Hamas of operating among civilians in an attempt to protect its fighters.

Israel captured Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war and occupied the territory until a unilateral withdrawal in 2005. It has maintained a tight blockade over the area since Hamas rose to power in 2006 parliamentary elections and subsequently seized full control the following year from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority.

The conflict has threatened to ignite a wider war across the region.

The United States has sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the region in part to deter Iran and its allies from entering the war. Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah has repeatedly traded fire with Israel along the border.

Advertisement



Egypt’s military said a drone crashed into a building in the Red Sea town of Taba, on the border with Israel, slightly wounding six people. In a separate incident, a “strange object” landed near a power station in the Red Sea town of Nuweiba, farther south, the state-run Al-Qahera news said. Footage showed debris and smoke rising from the side of a nearby mountain.

Houses in Kibbutz Kfar Azza were damaged during Hamas’ Oct. 7 deadly incursion into southern Israel. (Maya Alleruzzo / Associated Press)

Last week, a U.S. Navy destroyer in the northern Red Sea shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched toward Israel by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in northern Yemen.