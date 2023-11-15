Advertisement
World & Nation

Heavily armed gang kidnaps hundreds in Haiti hospital raid, says official

A view of a cream-colored building with a person standing near a truck in front
The entrance at the Fontaine Hospital Center in Port-au-Prince’s Cite Soleil area in Haiti.
(Odelyn Joseph / Associated Press)
By EVENS SANON
Associated Press
Share
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — 

A heavily armed gang burst into a hospital in Haiti on Wednesday and took hostage hundreds of women and children, including newborns, according to the director of the medical center who pleaded for help via social media.

Jose Ulysse, founder and director of the Fontaine Hospital Center in the sprawling Cite Soleil slum in the capital, Port-au-Prince, confirmed the incident in a brief message exchange with the Associated Press. “We are in great difficulty,” he said.

No further details were immediately available, and it was unclear why the assailants may have taken patients hostage. Ulysse did not respond to further questions for comment.

Advertisement

The hospital is considered an oasis and a lifeline in a community overrun by gangs that have unleashed increasingly violent attacks against one another, with civilians who live in Cite Soleil routinely raped, beaten or killed.

Jimmy Cherizier, the leader of the "G9 et Famille" gang, talks with members of his gang while taking a ride on the back of a motorcycle in his district of Delmas 6 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Cherizier, best known by his childhood nickname Barbecue, has become the most recognized name in Haiti. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

World & Nation

Gangs take control of Haiti as democracy withers

Armed men such as ‘G9 Family and Allies’ gang leader Jimmy Cherizier are filling the power vacuum left by a crumbling government.

Feb. 1, 2023

Ulysse identified those responsible as members of the Brooklyn gang, led by Gabriel Jean-Pierre, best known as “Ti Gabriel.” Jean-Pierre also is the leader of a powerful gang alliance known as G-Pep, one of two rival coalitions in Haiti.

The Brooklyn gang has about 200 members and controls certain communities within Cite Soleil, including Brooklyn. They are involved in extortion, hijacking of goods and general violence against civilians, according to a recent United Nations report.

“The G-Pep coalition and its allies strongly reinforced cooperation and diversified their revenues, in particular by committing kidnapping for ransom, which has enabled them to strengthen their fighting capacity,” the report states.

A demonstrator holds up a Haitian flag during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

World & Nation

Gang in Haiti opens fire on parishioners marching with machetes aiming to get rid of criminals

A pastor in Haiti led hundreds of people through a gang-controlled community on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince when they came under gunfire.

Aug. 27, 2023

Advertisement

When the Associated Press visited the Fontaine Hospital Center this year, Ulysse said in an interview that gangs had targeted him personally twice before.

Gangs across Haiti have continued to grow more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and kidnappings and killings keep increasing.

Earlier this year, at least 20 armed gang members burst into a hospital run by Doctors Without Borders and snatched a patient from an operating room. The criminals gained access after faking a life-threatening emergency, the organization said.

Associated Press reporter Dánica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed to this report.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement