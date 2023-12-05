Advertisement
World & Nation

Britain and Rwanda strike a new treaty in effort to revive asylum plan blocked by U.K. courts

British Home Secretary James Cleverly, left, and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta shake hands.
British Home Secretary James Cleverly, left, and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta shake hands after signing a new treaty in Kigali, Rwanda, on Tuesday.
(Ben Birchall / Associated Press)
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
Share
LONDON — 

The governments of Britain and Rwanda signed a treaty on Tuesday that aims to revive a plan to send asylum-seekers to the East African country that has been blocked by U.K. courts.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly said the legally binding agreement signed with Rwanda Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta would “address all the issues” raised by the U.K. Supreme Court when it ruled last month that the controversial policy was unlawful.

The court said the plan was illegal because Rwanda is not a safe country for refugees. Britain’s top court said asylum-seekers faced “a real risk of ill-treatment” and could be returned by Rwanda to the home countries they had fled.

Advertisement

The treaty includes a promise by Rwanda not to send asylum-seekers back to their home countries, even if their applications are refused.

A view of the entrance of the Supreme Court in London, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Britain's highest court is set to rule Wednesday, Nov. 15 on whether the government's plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal, delivering a boost or a blow to a contentious central policy of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration. Five justices on the U.K. Supreme Court will deliver judgment in the government's attempt to overturn a lower court ruling that blocked deportations. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

World & Nation

Britain’s Supreme Court says government’s plan to ship migrants to Rwanda is unlawful

Britain’s highest court has ruled that the Conservative government’s contentious plan to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda is illegal.

Nov. 15, 2023

“We feel very strongly that this treaty addresses all of the issues raised by their lordships in the Supreme Court and we have worked very closely with our Rwandan partners to ensure that it does so,” Cleverly said in Kigali, the Rwandan capital.

The Rwanda plan is central to the Conservative government’s self-imposed goal of stopping unauthorized asylum-seekers arriving on small boats across the English Channel.

Though Britain receives fewer asylum applications than countries such as Italy, France or Germany, thousands of migrants from around the world travel to northern France each year in hopes of crossing the English Channel. More than 27,300 have done that so far this year.

Britain and Rwanda struck a deal in April 2022 for some migrants who cross the channel to be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed and, if successful, they would stay. The U.K. government argues that the deportations will discourage others from making the risky sea crossing and break the business model of people-smuggling gangs.

Advertisement
FILE - Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman pauses, during a press conference in the capital Kigali, Rwanda Saturday, March 18, 2023. A British court on Thursday, June 29, 2023 has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful. Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent. (AP Photo, File)

World & Nation

Appeals court says British plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

A British appeals court has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter unauthorized migration is unlawful.

June 29, 2023

Critics say it is both unethical and unworkable to send migrants to a country 4,000 miles away, with no chance of ever settling in the U.K.

Britain has already paid Rwanda at least 140 million pounds ($177 million) under the agreement, but no one has yet been sent there amid the legal challenges.

Cleverly said Rwanda had not received “any funding linked to the signing of this treaty,” but did not rule out paying more to help the African country meet its new commitments. The treaty says only that the sides shall make “financial arrangements in support of the relocation of individuals” under the deal.

For years, human rights groups have accused Rwanda’s government of cracking down on perceived dissent and keeping tight control on many aspects of life, from jailing critics to keeping homeless people off the streets of Kigali. The government denies it.

Biruta said Rwanda had been unfairly criticized “by international organizations, by the media, by courts.”

Peter Nyuoni, right, from Sudan, who was evacuated from Libya to Rwanda, plays pool with others at the Gashora transit center for refugees and asylum-seekers, in the Bugesera district of Rwanda Friday, June 10, 2022. As Britain plans to send its first group of asylum-seekers to Rwanda amid outcries and legal challenges, some who came there from Libya under earlier arrangements with the United Nations say the new arrivals can expect a difficult time ahead. (AP Photo)

World & Nation

Refugees in Rwanda warn of challenges for arrivals from U.K.

Refugees who had sought asylum in Britain are being sent to Rwanda. But new arrivals say life is hard there and that food and work are scarce.

June 14, 2022

“It is not helpful for all of us to criticize a country like Rwanda, which is contributing to a solution while we are not even addressing the root causes … which produce those refugees,” he told reporters in Kigali.

The British government says the new treaty will give it the basis to pass a law declaring Rwanda a safe destination.

That legislation is due to be published within days, but will likely take weeks to be approved by Parliament — and the Rwanda plan could still be subject to further legal challenges.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stop the boats” one of his key pledges ahead of a national election that is due next year. He hopes showing progress can help the party close a big polling gap with the Labour opposition.

Cleverly said he couldn’t guarantee any deportation flights to Rwanda before the next election. But, he said: “I can see no reason why that should not happen.”

World & NationImmigration and the Border

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement