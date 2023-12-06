Man believed to have fired shots before Virginia house exploded died in blast, police say

A member of the Arlington County Police Department in Virginia looks at the remnants of a home that exploded.

The owner of a Virginia house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to have died in the blast, officials said Tuesday, as details emerged about numerous grievances he expressed against neighbors and others on social media and in lawsuits.

James Yoo, 56, was identified by Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn at a news conference as the person whose actions brought police to the Arlington home after he fired a “flare-type gun” from inside the house into the neighborhood more than 30 times.

Penn said police responded to the house about 4:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of shots fired. When attempts to communicate with Yoo were largely unsuccessful, police obtained a search warrant.

Advertisement

As officers breached the door to enter the home, the suspect fired multiple gunshots from within the house, Penn said. He said it wasn’t clear where in the house the shots were coming from or what the suspect was firing at.

Soon after that, just before 8:30 p.m., the house exploded, shooting flames and debris into the air in a blast that was felt for miles.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, fire officials said. Police asked that anyone with photos or video of the area share them with investigators.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Jenkins said authorities turned off gas service to the home and evacuated nearby residents — including people who lived in the other part of the duplex — about 90 minutes before the explosion.

“I’m not going to speculate on cause or origin,” he said of the blast.

“The fire department personnel absolutely saved lives” by evacuating part of the neighborhood, Jenkins said.

Advertisement

Investigators have not yet identified human remains found inside the home, but “all factors point to” its being Yoo, Penn said.

Yoo publicly aired grievances against multiple people in his life. On LinkedIn, he recently posted rants about his neighbors and a former co-worker.

He also filed federal lawsuits that were dismissed as frivolous against his ex-wife, younger sister, a moving company and the New York Supreme Court.

Each of four lawsuits filed between 2018 and 2022 was dismissed, and some were described by judges as “convoluted” or “confused.”

In 2018, Yoo filed a 163-page federal lawsuit in New York against his then-wife, younger sister and a hospital after he said he was committed against his will. Yoo alleged conspiracy and deprivation of his rights, among other crimes.

Newsletter Start your day right Sign up for Essential California for the L.A. Times biggest news, features and recommendations in your inbox six days a week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The rambling complaint included biographical details, such as who was at his wedding, and also wove in facts about who was president of the United States at the time. Yoo described how his then-wife drove him to Rochester General Hospital in November 2015 “against his will.”

Yoo denied having any thoughts of suicide or prior depression. He cited hospital records that reference a suicide note he left for his wife, which he said he never wrote.

In his lawsuits, Yoo referred to many attempts to contact the FBI. He wrote that he believed that a New York Times reporter he saw on television was someone who had claimed to be an FBI agent and came to his house in 2017. He said the person warned him against further attempts to communicate with a U.S. attorney in western New York or he would face a harassment charge.

David Sundberg, assistant director of the FBI’s Washington field office, said Yoo had communicated with the FBI with phone calls, letters and online tips “over a number of years.”

“I would characterize these communications as primarily complaints about alleged frauds he believed were perpetrated against him,” Sundberg said. “The information contained therein and the nature of those communications did not lead to opening any FBI investigations.”

Arlington is located across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The explosion occurred in Bluemont, a neighborhood in north Arlington where many of the homes are duplexes.