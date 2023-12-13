Advertisement
U.N. climate negotiators agree to call on world to ‘transition away’ from fossil fuels

U.N. climate talks leader Sultan Jaber and others applauding
U.N. climate talks leader Sultan Jaber, center, applauds at the summit in Dubai on Wednesday.
(Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)
By SETH BORENSTEIN, DAVID KEYTON, JAMEY KEATEN and SIBI ARASU
Associated Press
DUBAI — 

United Nations climate negotiators directed the world Wednesday to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move that the talks chief called historic, despite critics’ worries about loopholes.

“Humanity has finally done what is long, long, long overdue,” Wopke Hoekstra, European Union commissioner for climate action, said. After nearly 30 years of talking about carbon pollution, climate negotiators in a key document explicitly took aim at what’s trapping the heat: the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Within minutes of opening Wednesday’s session, COP28 President Sultan Jaber gaveled approval of the central document — the global stock-taking that says how off track the world is from its climate-fighting goals and how it will remedy that — without asking for comments. Delegates stood and hugged each other.

“It is a plan that is led by the science,’’ Jaber said. “It is an enhanced, balanced but — make no mistake — a historic package to accelerate climate action. ...

“We have language on fossil fuel in our final agreement for the first time ever,” Jaber, who is also chief of the United Arab Emirates’ oil company.

U.N. Climate Secretary Simon Stiell told delegates that their efforts were “needed to signal a hard stop to humanity’s core climate problem: fossil fuels and that planet-burning pollution. Whilst we didn’t turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end.”

Stiell cautioned people that what they adopted was a “climate action lifeline, not a finish line.”

The new deal had been floated early Wednesday and was stronger than a draft proposed days earlier, but had loopholes that upset critics. Analysts and delegates wondered if there was going to be a floor fight over details, but Jaber acted quickly by not giving critics a chance even to clear their throats.

Several minutes later, Samoa’s lead delegate, Anne Rasmussen complained on behalf of small island nations that they weren’t even in the room when Jaber said the deal was done. She said that “the course correction that is needed has not been secured,” with the deal representing business-as-usual instead of exponential emissions-cutting efforts. She said the deal could “potentially take us backward rather than forward.”

When Rasmussen finished, delegates whooped, applauded and stood, as Jaber frowned and then eventually joined the standing ovation that went on for longer than the one given his announcement. Marshall Islands delegates hugged and cried.

Bolivia blasted the agreement as a new form of colonialism. But there was more self-congratulation Wednesday than self-flagellation.

“I am in awe of the spirit of cooperation that has brought everybody together,” U.S. Special Envoy John F. Kerry said. He said it showed that multilateralism could still work despite conflicts such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. “This document sends very strong messages to the world.”

The deal also includes a call for tripling the use of renewable energy and doubling energy-efficiency. Earlier in the talks, the conference adopted a special fund for poor nations hurt by climate change, and nations put nearly $800 million in the fund.

“Many, many people here would have liked clearer language” on getting rid of fossil fuels, Kerry said. But he said it’s a compromise.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia, whose OPEC cartel threatened to torpedo an agreement, hailed the deal as a success.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that “for the first time, the outcome recognizes the need to transition away from fossil fuels.”

“The era of fossil fuels must end — and it must end with justice and equity,” he said.

The deal doesn’t go so far as to seek a “phase-out” of fossil fuels, which more than 100 nations, including small island states and European nations, had pleaded for. Instead, it calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade.”

The deal says that the transition would be done in a way that gets the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 and follows the dictates of climate science. It posits the world’s carbon pollution peaking by the year 2025 but gives wiggle room to individual nations like China to peak later.

“The world is burning — we need to act now,” said Irish Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

Intensive sessions among the delegates went well into the early hours of Wednesday morning after the conference presidency’s initial document angered many countries by avoiding decisive calls for action on curbing warming. Then, the UAE-led presidency presented delegates from nearly 200 nations a new central document — called the “global stocktake” — just after sunrise.

It’s the third version presented in about two weeks, and the word “oil” does not appear anywhere in the 21-page document, but the words “fossil fuels” appear twice.

The Alliance of Small Island States said in a statement that the text ”is incremental and not transformational. We see a litany of loopholes in this text that are a major concern to us.”

“We needed a global signal to address fossil fuels. This is the first time in 28 years that countries are forced to deal with fossil fuels,” Jean Su, the energy justice director at the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Associated Press. “So that is a general win. But the actual details in this are severely flawed.

“The problem with the text is that it still includes cavernous loopholes that allow the United States and other fossil-fuel-producing countries to keep going on their expansion of fossil fuels,” Su said. “There’s a pretty deadly, fatal flaw in the text, which allows for transitional fuels to continue” — a code word for natural gas, which also emits carbon pollution.

Several activists highlighted what they considered to be loopholes.

Former Vice President Al Gore, a Nobel Prize-winning climate activist, said that, while it was an important milestone “to finally recognize that the climate crisis is at its heart a fossil fuel crisis,” the deal was “the bare minimum,” with “half measures and loopholes.”

“Whether this is a turning point that truly marks the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era depends on the actions that come next,” Gore said.

