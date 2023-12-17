Car hits parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade; president, first lady unhurt

President Biden reacts after hearing a bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters Sunday in Wilmington, Del. A car had plowed into a parked SUV that was part of Biden’s motorcade.

A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Biden’s motorcade Sunday night while he was leaving his campaign headquarters. The president and First Lady Jill Biden were unharmed.

While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections for the president’s departure. The driver of the sedan tried to continue into a closed-off intersection before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed him to put his hands up.

Biden paused, surprised, before he was ushered into his vehicle, where his wife was seated. They were driven to their home. The president’s schedule was unaffected.

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

