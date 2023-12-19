Advertisement
World & Nation

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor funeral eulogies to include President Biden, Chief Justice Roberts

Supreme Court honor guard salutes over the flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Supreme Court honor guard salutes as the flag-draped casket of retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor lies in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court on Monday.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, a consistent voice of moderate conservatism as the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, is being memorialized in funeral services Tuesday.

President Biden and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. are scheduled to speak at the funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. O’Connor retired from the high court in 2006 after more than two decades, and died Dec. 1 at age 93.

O’Connor was nominated to the court in 1981 by President Reagan. An Arizona native and rancher’s daughter who was largely unknown on the national scene until her appointment, she would come to be referred to by commentators as the nation’s most powerful woman.

Advertisement

O’Connor wielded considerable influence on the nine-member court, generally favoring states in disputes with the federal government and often siding with police when they faced claims of violating people’s rights. Her impact could perhaps best be seen, though, on the court’s rulings on abortion. She twice helped form the majority in decisions that upheld and reaffirmed Roe vs. Wade, the decision that said women have a constitutional right to abortion.

Thirty years after that decision, a more conservative court overturned Roe, and the opinion was written by the man who took her place, Justice Samuel J. Alito Jr.

O’Connor was a top-ranked graduate of Stanford’s law school in 1952, but quickly discovered that most large law firms at the time did not hire women. She nevertheless built a career that included service as a member of the Arizona Legislature and state judge before her appointment to the Supreme Court at age 51.

WASHINGTON, DC -- SEPTEMBER 25: Newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor stands in front of the US Supreme Court Building following her being sworn in, September 25, 1981, in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images).

Obituaries

Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman appointed to Supreme Court, dead at 93

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died at age 93. She was the first woman to ascend to the high court.

Dec. 1, 2023

When she first arrived, there wasn’t even a women’s bathroom anywhere near the courtroom. That was soon rectified, but she remained the court’s only woman until 1993.

In a speech before her casket lay in repose Monday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor remembered O’Connor as a trailblazer and a “living example that women could take on any challenge, could more than hold their own in any spaces dominated by men and could do so with grace.”

Advertisement

O’Connor retired at age 75, citing her husband’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She later expressed regret that a woman had not been chosen to replace her, but would live to see a record four women serving on the high court.

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and first gentleman Doug Emhoff pay their respects as they walk past a portrait of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor as her casket lies in the Great Hall at the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. O'Connor, an Arizona native and the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, died Dec. 1 at age 93. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

World & Nation

The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, lay in repose at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Dec. 18, 2023

President Obama awarded O’Connor the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

She died in Phoenix of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. Her survivors include a brother, three sons and grandchildren.

The family has asked that donations be made to iCivics, the group she founded to promote civics education.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement