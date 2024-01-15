Warning of famine and disease, U.N. agency chiefs say Gaza needs more aid, faster

Rubble and debris are left from an Israeli strike on a residential building in Deir el Balah in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza urgently needs more aid or its desperate population will suffer widespread famine and disease, the heads of three major United Nations agencies warned Monday, as authorities in the enclave reported that the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war had surpassed 24,000.

While the U.N. agency chiefs did not directly point a finger at Israel, they said aid delivery was hobbled by the opening of too few border crossings, a slow vetting process for trucks and goods entering Gaza and continued fighting throughout the territory — all of which Israel plays a deciding factor in.

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, has prompted unprecedented destruction in the tiny coastal strip and triggered a humanitarian catastrophe that has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population and pushed more than a quarter into starvation, according to the U.N.

Civilians have become desperate. Video posted Monday by Al Jazeera on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed hundreds of people rushing toward what appeared to be an aid truck in what the news outlet said was Gaza City. The Associated Press could not independently verify the video, and it was not clear when it was filmed.

A day after the White House said it was time for Israel to scale back its military offensive, the World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Health Organization said new entry routes needed to be opened to Gaza, more trucks needed to be allowed in each day and aid workers and those seeking aid needed to be allowed to move around safely.

“People in Gaza risk dying of hunger just miles from trucks filled with food,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “Every hour lost puts countless lives at risk.”

The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Monday that the bodies of 132 people killed in Israeli strikes were brought to Gaza hospitals over the last day, raising the death toll from the start of the war to 24,100.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and noncombatants in its tally, says two-thirds of those killed in the war were women and children. Israel says its forces have killed roughly 8,000 militants, without providing evidence.

On Monday, the Israeli military said its forces and aircraft targeted militants in the second-largest city, Khan Yunis, a current focus of the ground offensive, as well as in northern Gaza, where the military says it continues to expand its control.

Israel blames Hamas for the high death toll, saying its fighters make use of civilian buildings and launch attacks from densely populated urban areas.

In Israel, a woman was killed and 12 other people were wounded in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in a Tel Aviv suburb that police said was carried out by at least two Palestinians. They were later arrested. The police say the suspects stole three different cars and attempted to run down pedestrians.

Palestinians have carried out a number of attacks against Israelis since the start of the war, mainly in Jerusalem or the occupied West Bank. Around 350 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, mostly in confrontations during Israeli arrest raids or violent protests.

The fighting, now in its 101st day, has set off an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which was already struggling from a lengthy blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas took power in 2007.

The crisis has been especially severe in northern Gaza: The U.N. said Sunday that fewer than a quarter of aid convoys have reached their destinations in northern Gaza so far this month because Israeli authorities denied most access. Israeli officials had no immediate comment.

The U.N. agencies said they want access to the Israeli port of Ashdod some 24 miles north of Gaza, which they say would allow larger amounts of aid to be shipped in and then sent directly to northern Gaza, much of which Israel leveled in the opening weeks of the war.

Israel has blamed the U.N. and other groups for the problems with aid delivery.

Moshe Tetro, an official with an Israeli military body in charge of civilian Palestinian affairs, said last week that aid delivery would be more streamlined if the U.N. provided more workers to receive and pack the supplies. He said that more trucks were needed to transfer the aid to Israel for security checks and that the working hours at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt needed to be extended.

After Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault, in which 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and roughly 250 taken hostage, Israel sealed off the territory from aid. It relented after its top ally, the U.S., pressed it to loosen its restrictions. The U.S. and the U.N. have continued to push Israel to ease the flow of aid.