Russia rejects U.S. proposal to resume talks on nuclear arms control

Russia’s top diplomat dismissed a U.S. proposal to resume dialogue on nuclear arms-control, saying Thursday that it was impossible while Washington offered military support to Ukraine.

Speaking at an annual news conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of fueling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to ramp up strikes on Russian territory and warned that Moscow would achieve its goals in the war regardless of Western support for Kyiv.

Commenting on a U.S. proposal to resume contacts in the area of nuclear arms-control, Lavrov said Moscow had rejected the offer. He said that for such talks to be held, Washington would first need to revise its current policy toward Russia.

Lavrov alleged that Washington’s push for the revival of nuclear talks was driven by a desire to resume inspections of Russia’s nuclear weapons sites. He described such U.S. demands as “indecent” in view of Ukraine’s attacks on Russian nuclear-capable bomber bases during the war between the two neighboring nations.

“Amid a ‘hybrid war’ waged by Washington against Russia, we aren’t seeing any basis not only for any additional joint measures in the sphere of arms-control and reduction of strategic risks, but for any discussion of strategic stability issues with the U.S.,” he said. “We firmly link such possibility to the West fully renouncing its malicious course aimed at undermining Russia’s security and interests.”

Lavrov said Washington’s push for restarting nuclear arms talks was rooted in a desire to “try to establish control over our nuclear arsenal and minimize nuclear risks for itself.” He added that “those risks are emerging as a result of forceful pressure on our country.”

He accused the West of blocking any talks on ending the war in Ukraine and inciting the intensification of attacks on Russia by Kyiv’s forces.

“Such encouragement and the transfer of relevant weapons shows that the West doesn’t want any constructive solution,” Lavrov said. “The West is pushing toward the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, and that raises new strategic risks.”

He reaffirmed that Russia would pursue what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine regardless of Western pressure.

“We will consistently and persistently press the goals of the special military operation, and we will achieve them,” he said. “They should have no hope that Russia could be defeated in any way. Those in the West who fantasize about it have failed to learn history lessons.”