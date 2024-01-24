Advertisement
World & Nation

Transport plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board has crashed, Russia says

Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange with Russia
A September 2022 prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv saw the release of many Ukrainian soldiers who defended a steel plant in Mariupol.
(Ukrainian Security service Press Office)
By The Associated Press
Associated Press
Share
MOSCOW — 

A military transport plane that Russia said was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed Wednesday morning in a Russian region near Ukraine.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash in the Belgorod region or if anyone survived. The Associated Press could not confirm who was aboard the plane, and Ukrainian officials cautioned against sharing unverified information.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the ministry, reported that the POWs were being transported to the border region for a prisoner exchange.

Advertisement

Video of the crash posted on social media showed a plane falling from the sky in a snowy rural area and a massive ball of fire erupting where it apparently hit the ground.

Firefighters, ambulances and police rushed to the site of the crash in the Korochansky district of Belgorod, state news agency Tass said, citing a local emergency services official.

Two senior Russian lawmakers alleged, without furnishing evidence, that the plane was brought down by missiles launched by Ukrainian forces.

Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer, center, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, left, and Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Chris Badia prepare to address a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Ukraine is locked in an existential battle for its survival almost two years into its war with Russia and Western armies and political leaders must drastically change the way they help it fend off invading forces, a top NATO military officer warned on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

World & Nation

NATO to hold its biggest exercises in decades, with 90,000 personnel

NATO next week will launch its biggest war games in decades, with about 90,000 personnel set to take part in months-long military exercises.

Jan. 20, 2024

Shortly before the crash, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod’s governor, said on his Telegram channel that a “missile alert” had been triggered in the region, and warned residents to take shelter.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said it was looking into the crash but did not immediately provide any information. Instead, it cautioned against sharing “unverified information.”

Advertisement

“We emphasize that the enemy is actively conducting information special operations against Ukraine aimed at destabilizing Ukrainian society,” it said in a statement on Telegram.

A special military commission was on the way to the crash site, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, which said that, in addition to the POWs, three people accompanying them and six crew members were on board.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to reporters after a meeting at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 15 until Jan. 19, 2024.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

World & Nation

Zelensky calls Trump’s rhetoric about Russia’s war on Ukraine ‘very dangerous’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he’s worried at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Jan. 20, 2024

Speaking on his morning call with reporters, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment on the crash as he did not have enough information about it.

The plane is designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It can carry up to 225 troops, according to Russia’s military export agency.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Seven hundred days after the Kremlin’s forces rolled into Ukraine, the 930-mile front line remains largely static amid icy weather. As both sides seek to replenish their weapons stockpiles, the war recently has focused on long-range strikes.

FILE - A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control plain flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2019. Ukraine’s military chief is claiming that the Ukrainian air force has shot down a Russian Beriev A-50 early warning and control plane and an IL-22 command center aircraft. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

World & Nation

Ukraine says it shot down 2 Russian aircraft in a significant blow to Moscow

Ukraine’s military chief says the air force shot down a Russian Beriev A-50 early warning-and-control plane and an Il-22 command center aircraft.

Jan. 15, 2024

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a major Russian missile attack Tuesday had killed 18 people and injured 130.

The barrage, employing more than 40 ballistic, cruise, antiaircraft and guided missiles hit 130 residential buildings in three Ukrainian cities, “all ordinary houses,” Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.

Russia’s onslaught, which included targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and its second-largest city, Kharkiv, was the heaviest in weeks and lent weight to Zelensky’s appeals for Western allies to provide more military aid.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis briefs the media at a news conference during the 4th meeting of the National Security Advisors, NSA, on the peace formula for Ukraine at the eve of the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

World & Nation

More countries join talks on Ukraine leader’s peace formula. But Russia is absent and war grinds on

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will try to keep the world’s focus on his country’s defense from Russia as he attends the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Jan. 14, 2024

“This year, the main priority is to strengthen air defense to protect our cities and towns, as well as defend frontline positions,” Zelensky said on X late Tuesday.

Analysts say Russia stockpiled missiles to pursue a winter campaign of aerial bombardment, while Ukraine has sought to strike inside Russia with new types of drones.

Russia may have employed decoy missiles in Tuesday’s attack in an effort to open up holes in Ukraine’s air defenses, a U.S. think tank said.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Moscow is likely trying to acquire more ballistic missiles from foreign countries, including Iran and North Korea, because they may be more effective in some circumstances.

FILE - North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrives to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. North Korea said Sunday it has agreed to further strategic and tactical cooperation with Russia to establish a “new multi-polarized international order,” as the two countries work to build a united front in the face of their separate, intensifying tensions with the United States. (Artyom Geodakyan/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

World & Nation

North Korea stresses alignment with Russia against U.S. and says Putin could visit at an early date

The North Korean Foreign Ministry highlighted Putin’s intention to visit after meetings with the Russian president and foreign minister in Moscow last week.

Jan. 21, 2024

A further barrage of Russian S-300 missiles struck residential districts of Kharkiv late Tuesday, injuring nine people and damaging residential buildings, regional Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said.

Russia denies that its forces strike civilian areas, despite substantial evidence to the contrary.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Oryol region of western Russia early Wednesday.

Oryol Mayor Yuri Parakhin said there were no casualties, but windows were shattered in several apartment buildings in the city.

Another Ukrainian drone was downed early Wednesday over the Belgorod border region, according to Gladkov, the regional governor. He said there were no casualties or damage.

Ukraine’s allies have promised to keep sending military aid packages, even though their resources are stretched. Help from the United States, by far Ukraine’s single biggest provider, has also hit political snags.

The German Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that it plans to send six multi-role helicopters from its military’s stocks to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, military deliveries from Germany have amounted to around $6.5 billion, including substantial antiaircraft and air defense systems, the government said.

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement