Advertisement
World & Nation

After new U.S. strikes in Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast

A Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft takes off to conduct strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
In this image provided by Britain’s Ministry of Defense, an aircraft takes off to strike Houthi targets in Yemen, from Akrotiri, Cyprus, on Saturday.
(AS1 Jake Green / Ministry of Defense via Associated Press)
By JON GAMBRELL, LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
Share
JERUSALEM — 

Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as a forwarding operating base for Iranian commandos, just after America and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The statement from Iran on the Behshad and Saviz ships appeared to signal Tehran’s growing unease over the U.S. strikes in recent days in Iraq, Syria and Yemen targeting militias backed by the Islamic Republic.

Those attacks, themselves a retaliatory campaign for the killing of three U.S. soldiers and wounding of dozens of others in Jordan, all stem from Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has escalated tensions across the wider Middle East and raised fears about a regional conflict breaking out.

Advertisement

The Yemen strikes overnight Sunday struck across six provinces of Yemen held by the Houthi rebels, including in Sanaa, the capital. The Houthis gave no assessment of the damage but the U.S. described hitting underground missile arsenals, launch sites and helicopters used by the rebels.

“These attacks will not discourage Yemeni forces and the nation from maintaining their support for Palestinians in the face of the Zionist occupation and crimes,” Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said. “The aggressors’ airstrikes will not go unanswered.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III warned the Houthis after the strikes that “they will continue to bear further consequences if they do not end their illegal attacks on international shipping and naval vessels.” That message was echoed by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who said, “The Houthi attacks must stop.”

Palestinian protesters demand an end to the war with Israel and call for the release of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Israel has said it will not end the war without a release of the more than 100 hostages, while Hamas says it will not free the hostages without a halt in the fighting. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

World & Nation

Rage in Gaza isn’t directed only at Israel. Some are angry with Hamas too

While Gazans hold Israel principally responsible for their suffering, many also blame Hamas for not foreseeing the consequences of its Oct. 7 attack.

Jan. 31, 2024

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, also warned the strikes may continue.

“We are prepared to deal with anything that any group or any country tries to come at us with,” Sullivan told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And the president has been clear that we will continue to respond to threats that American forces face as we go forward.”

The Behshad and Saviz are registered as commercial cargo ships with a Tehran-based company the U.S. Treasury has sanctioned as a front for the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. The Saviz, then later the Behshad, have loitered for years in the Red Sea off Yemen, suspected of serving as spy positions for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

JENIN CAMP, OCCUPIED WEST BANK -- JANUARY 31, 2024: A family member shows a video of Basel Al-Ghazzawi, who is partially paralyzed get help from a nurse, in an undated video before Basel was shot and killed alongside his brother Mohammad and a friend Mohammad Jalamna by Israeli agents disguised as medical staff, after they entered the Ibn Sina hospital on Jan 30th, to shoot and kill all three at close range in Jenin Camp, Occupied West Bank , Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Israel celebrated the strike, which it said OneutralizedO a terrorist cell that had taken cover at the medical facility in order to plan an attack. But the raid on Ibn Sina hospital in the embattled West Bank city of Jenin has raised new questions about Israel's war conduct N and in particular its willingness to target civilian medical facilities. Israel is already under scrutiny as the International Court of Justice weighs a case alleging it violated the genocide convention in its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, where Israel has frequently targeted schools and hospitals in what it is says is an attempt to root out Hamas fighters. Several legal experts said it's likely that Tuesday's hospital attack violated international laws governing conduct during war, including one that prohibits combatants from posing as doctors or other civilians, and another that bars the killing of adversaries who have been wounded or incapacitated. They pointed out, too, that because Israel may not technically be at war in the West Bank, the killings could be considered as extrajudicial assassinations. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Did Israel’s dramatic raid on a West Bank hospital violate the rules of war?

Experts say Israel’s deadly raid on a West Bank hospital may have violated international laws, including a ban on combatants posing as doctors or civilians.

Feb. 2, 2024
Advertisement

In 2017, Saudi Arabia described the Saviz as a maritime base and weapons transshipment point for the Guard, staffed by men in military fatigues. Video aired by Saudi-owned television channels showed the vessel armed with what appeared to be a covered machine gun bolted to the ship’s deck.

In the video statement Sunday by Iran’s regular army, a narrator for the first time describes the vessels as “floating armories.” The narrator describes the Behshad as aiding an Iranian mission to “counteract piracy in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.” However, Iran is not publicly known to have taken part in any of the recent campaigns against rising Somali piracy in the region off the back of the Houthi attacks.

Just before the new campaign of U.S. airstrikes began, the Behshad traveled south into the Gulf of Aden. It’s now docked in Djibouti in East Africa just off the coast from a Chinese military base in the country.

Palestinians try to extinguish a fire at a building of an UNRWA vocational training center which displaced people use as a shelter, after being targeted by Israeli tank shill in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramez Habboub)

World & Nation

World Court orders Israel to prevent genocide -- but falls short of demanding end to Gaza war

The International Court of Justice’s ruling comes at an early stage in South Africa’s case alleging that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Jan. 26, 2024

The statement ends with a warning overlaid with a montage of video of U.S. warships and an American flag.

“Those engaging in terrorist activities against Behshad or similar vessels jeopardize international maritime routes, security and assume global responsibility for potential future international risks,” the video said.

The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet declined to comment over the threat.

Palestinians carry a wounded girl after being rescued from under the rubble of buildings that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. In just 25 days of war, more than 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry. The advocacy group Save The Children says more children were killed in Gaza in October 2023 than in all conflict zones around the world combined in 2022. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

World & Nation

Israel’s media mostly keep Gaza’s human toll out of sight

Civilian deaths in Gaza have fueled global outrage. But many Israelis, still raw from Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, have scant interest in the war’s toll on Palestinians.

Jan. 24, 2024
Advertisement

The Saviz, which is now in the Indian Ocean near where the U.S. alleges Iranian drone attacks recently have targeted shipping, has come under attack before. In 2021, a likely limpet mine explosion blew a hole through the hull of the Saviz, forcing Iran to bring the ship home. That attack, suspected to have been carried out by Israel, is part of a wider shadow war between Tehran and Israel after the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal.

Gambrell reported from Jerusalem, Baldor and Copp from Washington. Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi in Tehran and Brian Melley in London contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement