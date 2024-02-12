Advertisement
World & Nation

Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that kills at least 67 Palestinians

A man and woman sit next to the wrapped body of a child.
Palestinians mourn a child killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in Rafah on Monday.
(Hatem Ali / Associated Press)
By NAJIB JOBAIN, JOSEF FEDERMAN and SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
Share
RAFAH, Gaza Strip — 

Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza Strip and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid that was a small but symbolically significant success for Israel. Heavy airstrikes that provided cover for the operation killed at least 67 Palestinians, according to health officials in the beleaguered territory.

The plight of the hostages has profoundly shaken Israelis, and the rescue in densely populated Rafah briefly lifted the spirits of a nation still reeling from Hamas’ cross-border raid last year that started the war. Israel has described Rafah — a city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled fighting elsewhere — as the last remaining Hamas stronghold in the territory and signaled that it may soon target the city.

In Gaza, the operation unleashed another tragedy in a war that has killed 28,340 Palestinians in the territory, displaced over 80% of the population and set off a massive humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

More than 12,300 Palestinian children and young teens have been killed in the conflict, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday. About 8,400 women were also among those killed. That means children and young teens make up about 43% of the dead; women along with minors make up 73% of the dead.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, provided the breakdown at the request of the Associated Press. Israel claims to have killed about 10,000 Hamas fighters.

In Hamas’ cross-border raid on Oct. 7, an estimated 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and militants took 250 people captive, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel says about 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity after dozens were freed during a cease-fire in November. Hamas also holds the remains of roughly 30 others who were either killed on Oct. 7 or died in captivity.

JAFFA, ISRAEL -- JANUARY 27, 2024: Angelina Shakkour, 16, left, and Adar Hirak Asaf, 16, right, visit the beach on a stormy day in Jaffa, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The teens are 16-year-old girls both friends living in Israel, but unlike a lot of friends, the teens come from opposite sides of one of the worldOs most entrenched political conflicts. Angelina lives in Israel but is a Christian Palestinian. Adar is Jewish. For a long time, it didnOt seem to matter that they didnOt always see eye to eye on politics. Then came the brutal Hamas attack on southern Israel, and IsraelOs months-long retaliatory siege of the Gaza Strip. As the war deepened, they watched as other friends became more entrenched in their views, and as the gap between Palestinians and their Jewish Israeli neighbors dangerously widened. Both admit they sometimes hid their friendship from family members or others who might judge them. Thanks to the unique program that had brought them together in the first place, Angelina and Adar were unusually skilled at navigating differences of opinion. But as the war tore seemingly everything around them apart, a question hovered: Could their friendship survive intact? (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

An unlikely friendship is tested by war. Can it survive?

Teenage friends Angelina, who is Palestinian, and Adar, who is Jewish Israeli, talk about the Hamas attacks on Israel and Israel’s war on Gaza. ‘It’s OK to disagree.’

Feb. 11, 2024

The government has made freeing the over 100 remaining hostages a top aim of its war, along with destroying Hamas’ military and governing capabilities. But as the fighting drags on, now in its fifth month, their freedom remains elusive and rifts have emerged in Israel over the best approach to end their ordeal.

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted persistent military pressure will bring about the captives’ freedom — a position he repeated Monday — even as other top officials have opposed this, saying a deal is the only way to secure their release.

A dramatic raid

Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said special forces broke into a second-floor apartment in Rafah under fire at 1:49 a.m. Monday, accompanied a minute later by airstrikes on surrounding areas. He said the hostages were being guarded by armed Hamas militants and that members of the rescue team shielded the hostages with their bodies as a heavy battle erupted in several places at once with Hamas gunmen.

The army identified those rescued as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, abducted by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak on Oct. 7. Netanyahu’s office said they also hold Argentinian citizenship.

The hostages were airlifted to Sheba Medical Center in central Israel, and their condition was reported to be good. They are just the second and third hostages to be rescued safely; a female soldier was rescued in November.

JENIN CAMP, OCCUPIED WEST BANK -- JANUARY 31, 2024: A family member shows a video of Basel Al-Ghazzawi, who is partially paralyzed get help from a nurse, in an undated video before Basel was shot and killed alongside his brother Mohammad and a friend Mohammad Jalamna by Israeli agents disguised as medical staff, after they entered the Ibn Sina hospital on Jan 30th, to shoot and kill all three at close range in Jenin Camp, Occupied West Bank , Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Israel celebrated the strike, which it said OneutralizedO a terrorist cell that had taken cover at the medical facility in order to plan an attack. But the raid on Ibn Sina hospital in the embattled West Bank city of Jenin has raised new questions about Israel's war conduct N and in particular its willingness to target civilian medical facilities. Israel is already under scrutiny as the International Court of Justice weighs a case alleging it violated the genocide convention in its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip, where Israel has frequently targeted schools and hospitals in what it is says is an attempt to root out Hamas fighters. Several legal experts said it's likely that Tuesday's hospital attack violated international laws governing conduct during war, including one that prohibits combatants from posing as doctors or other civilians, and another that bars the killing of adversaries who have been wounded or incapacitated. They pointed out, too, that because Israel may not technically be at war in the West Bank, the killings could be considered as extrajudicial assassinations. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Did Israel’s dramatic raid on a West Bank hospital violate the rules of war?

Experts say Israel’s deadly raid on a West Bank hospital may have violated international laws, including a ban on combatants posing as doctors or civilians.

Feb. 2, 2024

The rescue, which Hagari said was based on precise intelligence and planned for some time, is a morale booster for Israelis but a small step toward winning the release of the remaining hostages, who are believed to be spread out and hidden in tunnels, likely in poor condition.

Advertisement

Har’s son-in-law, Idan Begerano, who saw the released captives at the hospital, said the two men were thin and pale, but communicating well and aware of their surroundings.

Begerano said Har told him immediately upon seeing him: “You have a birthday today, mazel tov.” The men, wearing sweatsuits, held long, tearful embraces with their relatives at the hospital, according to video released by Netanyahu’s office.

Dozens killed in strikes

The airstrikes that backed up the Israeli forces hit jam-packed Rafah in the middle of the night, and dozens of explosions could be heard around 2 a.m. Ashraf al Qidra, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said at least 67 people, including women and children, were killed in the strikes.

Al Qidra said rescuers were still searching the rubble; an Associated Press journalist counted at least 50 bodies at the Abu Youssef Najjar Hospital in Rafah.

Mohamed Zoghroub, a Palestinian living in Rafah, said he saw a black jeep speeding near the Shaboura refugee camp in the town, followed by clashes and heavy airstrikes.

“We found ourselves running with our children, from the airstrikes, in every direction,” he said, speaking from an area flattened by the heavy strikes overnight.

Advertisement
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire at a building of an UNRWA vocational training center which displaced people use as a shelter, after being targeted by Israeli tank shill in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramez Habboub)

World & Nation

World Court orders Israel to prevent genocide -- but falls short of demanding end to Gaza war

The International Court of Justice’s ruling comes at an early stage in South Africa’s case alleging that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Jan. 26, 2024
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL -- JANUARY 24, 2024: Protesters raise awareness for hostages in Gaza and cause a traffic congestion, in Jerusalem, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

‘You will not sit here while our children die.’ Desperate families of Gaza hostages push for cease-fire

More than three months into the Israel-Hamas war, the families of hostages held in Gaza have grown disillusioned with Israel’s military operations.

Jan. 25, 2024

Footage circulating on social media from Rafah’s Kuwaiti hospital showed dead or wounded children. The footage could not immediately be verified but was consistent with AP reporting.

A young man can be seen carrying the body of an infant who he said was killed in the attacks. He said the girl, the daughter of his neighbor, was born and killed during the war.

“Let Netanyahu come and see: Is this [infant] one of your designated targets?” he said.

Concerns about Rafah

Netanyahu has said sending ground troops into Rafah is essential to meeting Israel’s war goals. On Sunday, the White House said President Biden had warned Netanyahu that Israel should not conduct a military operation against Hamas in Rafah without a “credible and executable” plan to protect civilians.

More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population is now crammed into Rafah, where hundreds of thousands live in sprawling tent camps and overcrowded U.N. shelters.

Advertisement

Biden’s remarks, made in a phone call with Netanyahu, were his most forceful language yet on the possible operation.

Discussion of the potential for a cease-fire agreement took up much of the call, a senior U.S. administration official said, and after weeks of diplomacy, a “framework” is now “pretty much” in place for a deal that could see the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a halt to fighting.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations, acknowledged that “gaps remain,” but declined to give details. The official said military pressure on Hamas in the southern city of Khan Yunis in recent weeks helped bring the group closer to accepting a deal.

Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the call. Hamas’ Al Aqsa television station earlier quoted an unnamed Hamas official as saying any invasion of Rafah would “blow up” the talks mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke after two Egyptian officials and a Western diplomat said Egypt threatened to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if troops are sent into Rafah.

Jobain reported from Rafah, Federman from Jerusalem and Magdy from Cairo. AP writer Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement