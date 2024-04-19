Person sets self on fire outside courthouse where Trump is on trial

New York police guard the site across from Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City after a man set himself on fire during the trial of former President Trump on Friday.

A person set themselves on fire Friday outside the courthouse in New York where former President Trump is facing trial.

The shocking and gruesome incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Eastern time in a park across from the downtown Manhattan courthouse, where protesters, supporters of the former president and media have been stationed for days because of the historic trial.

For a few seconds, CNN showed video as the person was engulfed in flames in Collect Pond Park. Bystanders could be seen running away as dark smoke began to rise from the body.

The flames continued to burn for a few minutes before a New York police officer was seen running toward the fire with an extinguisher to douse the flames.

The Associated Press reported some people tried to bat the flames away.

The person, who was not identified, was rushed away by paramedics on a stretcher.

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Trump’s hush money case just minutes before the incident, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.