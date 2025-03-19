4-year-old boy dies after driver crashes into building and flees

An investigation is underway after a young child was killed when a motorist drove into a building in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

A 4-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night when the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a building off Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles police officials said.

The driver, an unidentified 37-year-old man, fled the scene before officers arrived and left the fatally injured boy, a woman and a third passenger behind, LAPD officer Charles Miller said.

The vehicle crashed into a building off Crenshaw Boulevard and Rodeo Place about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Miller said. Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are looking for the driver, who is wanted for fleeing the crash, Miller said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.