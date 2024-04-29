Advertisement
In Paris, students inspired by pro-Palestinian protests in U.S. gather near Sorbonne

Led by two women holding a Palestinian flag, students march making peace signs with their hands
Students demonstrate outside the Sorbonne in Paris on Monday.
(Christophe Ena / Associated Press)
Associated Press
PARIS — 

Dozens of students gathered near the Sorbonne university in Paris on Monday to protest in support of the Palestinians, echoing similar demonstrations on campuses in the United States.

About 100 demonstrators took part in the protest near the prestigious university, waving a giant Palestinian flag and chanting slogans in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid Israel’s continued offensive following Hamas’s deadly incursions into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The Sorbonne occupies a unique place at the heart of French public and intellectual life. Last week, President Emmanuel Macron chose it as the venue to deliver a speech on his vison of Europe ahead of elections for the European Parliament in June.

Students block the Sciences-Po university Friday, April 26, 2024 in Paris. Students at a prestigious university resumed pro-Palestinian protests on Friday, days after French police broke up a demonstration, inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses around the United States. Dozens of students the Sciences-Po university blocked an entrance to a campus building in central Paris with chairs and bikes. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer)

Students at prestigious Paris university occupy campus building in pro-Palestinian protest

Students at a prestigious Paris university, inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses in the U.S., blocked access to a building .

April 26, 2024

Last week, protests broke out at another elite university in the French capital region, the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po, which counts Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal among its many famous alumni.

Tensions had broken out on campus as pro-Palestinian students inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses in the United States sought to occupy an amphitheater.

On Friday, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators faced each other in a tense standoff in the street outside the school. Riot police stepped in to separate the opposing groups.

The protest ended peacefully, when students agreed to evacuate the venue late Friday. The head of Sciences Po said an agreement with students had been reached.

