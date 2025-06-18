Authorities search for two donkeys spotted in Moreno Valley injured by arrows

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released a photo on June 17 of a wild donkey apparently injured by an arrow. Authorities are trying to locate two donkeys believed to be injured by arrows.

Two wild donkeys were spotted injured by arrows in Moreno Valley, according to a release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said that both the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Riverside County Department of Animal Services were helping to locate the donkeys to ensure they are provided veterinary care.

Details on the case were very limited, but the Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a donkey that seems to have an arrow sticking out of its side. It is unknown if the two incidents are related and the Sheriff’s Department didn’t disclose where exactly the donkeys were spotted. There are no known suspects, the release said.

“We remind the public that harming a donkey — or any animal — is a criminal offense,” the release said. “The safety and welfare of animals in our community is a priority, and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable.”

This is not the first time wild donkeys have been shot by arrows in the Inland Empire. In 2022, a donkey in Reche Canyon died after it was found with an arrow in its underside.

Wild donkeys are descended from domesticated donkeys left behind by California gold miners more than a century ago. The number of wild burros roaming pine forests and sagebrush fields has grown in recent years, with experts worried that the miniature beasts of burden could overwhelm rare and endangered species of plants. San Bernardino County officials approved new deals in April with a local nonprofit to help sterilize and relocate many of the pint-size equines to sanctuaries.

Officials asked the public to provide any information they may have to the 24-hour dispatch center at (951) 776-1099 or the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.