Justice Alito’s home flew flag upside down after Trump’s election fraud claims, report says

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
An upside-down American flag, a symbol associated with former President Trump’s false claims of election fraud, was displayed outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. in January 2021, the New York Times reported.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
WASHINGTON — 

A photo obtained and published by the newspaper Thursday shows the flag flying on Jan. 17, 2021, days after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dozens of the rioters were carrying similarly inverted flags and chanting slogans like “Stop the Steal.”

The report could raise concerns about Alito’s impartiality as the court considers two major cases related to the attack, including charges faced by the rioters and whether Trump has immunity from prosecution on election interference charges.

It comes as another conservative justice, Clarence Thomas, has ignored calls to recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election over wife Ginni Thomas’ activities supporting Trump and as public trust in the Supreme Court is at its lowest point in at least 50 years. Judicial experts said the flag display clearly violates ethics rules set to avoid even the appearance of bias.

A mobile billboard showing Justice Roberts and a sign "The face of the court in crisis" drives near the U.S. Capitol

News Analysis: Chief Justice Roberts has a Clarence Thomas problem

Chief Justice Roberts says the ethics rules depend on the justices using ‘good judgment.’ Thomas is testing that theory.

May 4, 2023

At the time the flag was flying, the court was still considering whether to take up cases over the 2020 election. It ultimately rejected them over dissent from three conservative justices, including Alito, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush. He wrote that the court’s consideration of the cases would have no impact on the 2020 election but “would provide invaluable guidance for future elections.”

Alito, for his part, acknowledged the presence of the flag at his home in Alexandria, Va., but said it was placed there by his wife.
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2014, file photo Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia speaks in Washington. President Donald Trump has visions of establishing by the final months of his second term—should he win one—a “National Garden of American Heroes” that will pay tribute to some of the prominent figures in the nation’s history, including Justice Scalia, that he sees as the “greatest Americans to ever live.” The president unveiled his plan Friday, July 3, 2020, during his speech at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, S.D. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Supreme Court controversy over Alito, Thomas free trips began with Justice Scalia

Justice Antonin Scalia’s impact on the Supreme Court includes forging the way for justices to accept free trips —something that has entangled Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr.

June 21, 2023

“I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Alito said in an emailed statement to the newspaper. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

Martha-Ann Alito had been in a dispute with another family in the neighborhood over an anti-Trump sign on their lawn, and neighbors also interpreted the flag as a political statement, the New York Times reported. It isn’t clear how long the flag was flying.

FILE - Abortion-rights and anti-abortion demonstrators gather outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, in the wake of the Dobbs decision that led to state bans and other restrictions on abortion. That's according to the General Social Survey, a long-running and widely respected survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago that has been measuring confidence in the court since 1973, the same year that Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide.(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

Trust in Supreme Court fell to lowest point in 50 years, poll shows

Confidence in the Supreme Court sank to its lowest point in at least 50 years in 2022, after the Dobbs decision that overturned the right to abortion.

May 17, 2023

Judicial ethics codes focus on the need for judges to be independent, avoiding political statements or opinions on matters they could be called on to decide. The Supreme Court had long gone without its own code of ethics, but adopted one in November 2023 in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices. The code lacks a means of enforcement, however.

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2010 file photo, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is seen during the group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Liberals and Democrats in Congress want Justice Thomas off the health care case. Conservative interest groups and Republican lawmakers say it's Justice Elena Kagan who should sit it out. Neither justice is budging — the right decision, according to many ethicists and legal experts. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file)

Los Angeles Times reported about Justice Thomas’ gifts 20 years ago. After that he stopped disclosing them

A 2004 Los Angeles Times report disclosed gifts to Justice Thomas from rich Texan Harlan Crow. In response, Thomas stopped disclosing them.

April 6, 2023

Amanda Frost, a law professor at the University of Virginia, told the newspaper that flying the flag upside down is “the equivalent of putting a ‘Stop the Steal’ sign in your yard, which is a problem if you’re deciding election-related cases.”

Even if it was placed by his spouse or someone else living in the home, “he shouldn’t have it in his yard as his message to the world,” she said.

The Supreme Court has warned its own employees about public displays indicating partisan leanings, the newspaper reported. The court did not respond to questions about whether those rules apply to justices.

The U.S. Flag Code states that the American flag is not to be flown upside down “except as a signal of dire distress in instance of extreme danger to life or property.” It has been used as a protest symbol on both the left and the right on a range of issues over the decades.

It took off as a symbol of Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign as he spread false claims that the election he lost to President Biden had been stolen.

Whitehurst writes for the Associated Press.

