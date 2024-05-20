Advertisement
World & Nation

Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, appointed acting president after crash

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber
Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, shown during a visit to Kyrgyzstan last year, on Monday was appointed as the country’s acting president after a helicopter crash killed President Ebrahim Raisi.
(Dmitry Astakhov / Associated Press)
By Jon Gambrell
Share
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — 

Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, was appointed as acting president of the Islamic Republic on Monday after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in the country’s northwest.

Mokhber, 68, largely has been in the shadows compared to other politicians in Iran’s Shiite theocracy. Raisi’s death under the constitution thrust Mokhber into public view. He is expected to serve as caretaker president for some 50 days before mandatory presidential elections in Iran.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made the announcement of Mokhber’s appointment in a condolence message he shared after Raisi’s death in the crash Sunday. The helicopter was found Monday in northwestern Iran.

Advertisement

Despite his low-key public profile, Mokhber has held prominent positions within the country’s power structure, particularly in its bonyads, or charitable foundations. Those groups were fueled by donations or assets seized after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, particularly those previously associated with Iran’s shah or those in his government.

In this photo provided by Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA, the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi takes off at the Iranian border with Azerbaijan after President Raisi and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev inaugurated dam of Qiz Qalasi, or Castel of Girl in Azeri, Iran, Sunday, May 19, 2024. A helicopter carrying President Raisi suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state media reported, without elaborating. (Ali Hamed Haghdoust/IRNA via AP)

World & Nation

Iran’s president, foreign minister and others found dead at helicopter crash site, state media says

The helicopter that crashed Sunday in a remote, mountainous region was carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials.

May 19, 2024

Mokhber oversaw a bonyad known in English as the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order, or EIKO, referring to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The U.S. Treasury said the organization oversaw billions of dollars in assets as “a business juggernaut under the direct supervision of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that has a stake in nearly every sector of the Iranian economy, including energy, telecommunications and financial services.”

“EIKO has systematically violated the rights of dissidents by confiscating land and property from opponents of the regime, including political opponents, religious minorities and exiled Iranians,” the Treasury said in 2021 in sanctioning Mokhber. The European Union also had sanctioned Mokhber for a time with others over concerns then about Iran’s nuclear program.

As the head of EIKO, Mokhber oversaw an effort to make a COVID-19 vaccine during the height of the pandemic, pledging to make tens of millions of doses. Only a fraction of that ever made it to the public, without explanation.

An Iranian man votes for the parliamentary runoff elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 10, 2024. Iranians voted Friday in a runoff election for the remaining seats in the country's parliament after hard-line politicians dominated March balloting. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

World & Nation

Iranian hard-liners firmly in charge of parliament after runoff election

Iran’s hard-liners have won most of the remaining seats in an election runoff to give them full control over the country’s parliament, authorities say.

May 11, 2024

Mokhber previously worked in banking and telecommunications. He also worked at the Mostazafan Foundation, another bonyad that’s a major conglomerate that manages the country’s mega-projects and businesses. While there, he found himself entangled in a bitter legal dispute between mobile phone service providers Turkcell and South Africa’s MTN over potentially entering the Iranian market.

Advertisement

MTN ended up entering Iran. A Turkcell filing alleged Mokhber sought MTN’s help in securing “certain defense equipment” in exchange for potentially working with it as opposed to Turkcell.

Mokhber used “improper influence up to and including negotiating with and on behalf of the Supreme Leader in MTN’s favor,” Turkcell later alleged in a legal filing. An MTN report later said there were no arms transfers, though it acknowledged Mokhber was a player in Iran’s decision to go with MTN.

Iranian media reports suggest Mokhber, who holds a doctorate in international law, was crucial in Iranian efforts to bypass Western sanctions on its oil industry.

FILE - First lady Jill Biden accepts the award for best song for social change on behalf of Shervin Hajipour for "Baraye" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Iranian singer who won a Grammy presented by U.S. President Joe Biden's wife said Friday, March 1, 2024, that he had been sentenced to over three years in prison over his anthem supporting the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

World & Nation

Iranian singer who won Grammy for Mahsa Amini protest anthem is sentenced to prison in Iran

An Iranian singer who won a Grammy presented by First Lady Jill Biden has been sentenced to more than three years in prison over his anthem supporting the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

March 1, 2024

Mokhber has been a member of Iran’s Expediency Council since 2022. The council advises the supreme leader, as well as settles disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council, Iran’s constitutional watchdog that also oversees the country’s elections.

Mokhber was born Sept. 1, 1955, in Dezful in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province to a clerical family. He served as an officer in the Revolutionary Guard’s medical corps during the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, according to the pressure group United Against Nuclear Iran.

“Mokhber used the vast wealth accumulated by EIKO — at the expense of the Iranian people — to reward regime insiders like himself,” United Against Nuclear Iran said. “Managing the patronage network endeared him to the supreme leader, but at a cost.”

Advertisement

Gambrell writes for the Associated Press. AP writers Amir Vahdat and Nasser Karimi in Tehran contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement