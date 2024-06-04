Advertisement
District attorney in Alec Baldwin’s case wins New Mexico Democratic primary

A "vote here" banner on a street corner on a sunny day.
The scene outside a polling location in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday.
(Morgan Lee / Associated Press)
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. — 

An incumbent district attorney pursing an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin fended off a Democratic challenger in New Mexico’s primary election on Tuesday.

Dist. Atty. Mary Carmack-Altwies defeated former Dist. Atty. Marco Serna in Sante Fe, where special prosecutors are preparing to bring Baldwin to trial.

Carmack-Altwies has vowed to hold Baldwin accountable for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom the actor shot on the set of the film “Rust” in 2021.

Carmack-Altwies is virtually assured reeelection in the heavily Democratic area in November.

